Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Investors Fly BlindWithout Public Country-by-Country Reports
Global tax and geopolitical developments are rattling investors. Without important changes in required financial disclosures for public country-by-country reporting (PCbCR) of key operational, revenue and tax related information, investors are essentially flying blind into potential financial storms. As a new report from our broad financial-transparency focused coalition shows, greater tax...
bloomberglaw.com
Businesses With Overseas Research Targeted by IRS Expense Rule
The change in tax treatment of research and experimental expenditures under Internal Revenue Code Section 174, effective for tax years beginning after Jan. 1, 2022, could have additional impacts on US taxpayers that incur research costs overseas. Under previous rules, businesses had the option of deducting these expenses in the year they’re incurred, or capitalizing the costs and amortizing them over five or 10 years. Starting in 2022, businesses lose the option to deduct these costs in the year they are incurred.
biztoc.com
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Tougher Interest Deduction Sets Off Hunt for Year-End Relief
Companies look to year-end extenders package for possible relief. A newly tightened cap on interest deductions is jacking up corporate tax bills this year, but companies are fighting to get the cap loosened by year’s end. The method by which companies calculate their interest deductions got stricter as of...
Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown
The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the crisis’
Energy prices for British households will rise by 80% by October as regulator Ofgem warned the Government it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us”.Ofgem confirmed an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.The cap will come into effect on October 1, but Ofgem warned that some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before then to spread costs.It will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again, with...
Economists demand urgent action on energy bills to avert ‘catastrophe’
Physical and financial harm will be caused to millions of vulnerable families unless the government takes action to avert a winter catastrophe by cutting energy bills, leading economists have warned. In the run-up to the announcement of the new energy price cap tomorrow the Resolution Foundation thinktank said radical policies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar
Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...
bloomberglaw.com
‘Reality’ Brand Filings Hint Apple Has Name for AR/VR Headset (1)
Trademark filings suggest that Apple Inc. may be staking claim to potential names for its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, part of the tech giant’s push into its first new product category in years. Applications were filed in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica...
The price of electricity just hit an all-time record in France as Europe faces an emergency over soaring energy costs
European electricity prices soared to fresh record highs on Friday amid the region's energy crisis. French year-ahead prices surged 25% to 1,130 euros per megawatt-hour, and German prices jumped 33% to 995 euros per megawatt hour. EU leaders may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the energy crisis. Electricity prices...
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
Families to find out extent of mammoth winter energy bills
Families across Great Britain will find out on Friday how tough energy bills will be this winter but they may have to wait to discover what the Government will do to help.Around 24 million households are set to be told that their energy bills will rise by around 80% from the start of October.The average household will pay somewhere between £3,550 to £3,600 according to predictions from consultancies Cornwall Insight and Auxilione.This is approximately £2,300 more than a year earlier.It is likely to be a nervous wait between Friday when Ofgem announces the new cap and September 5, when the...
money.com
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain
Every article I saw today on Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole focused on the idea that raising rates will cause "pain" to the economy. This sparked a nasty -3.37% scalping of the S&P 500 (SPY) and having investors pondering if we are about to revisit the June lows. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in this new commentary below. Note Steve is bearish at this time.
Comments / 0