Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO