Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trump Ridiculed After Calling for His Reinstatement: 'Ridiculous at Best'
The ex-president was called "delusional" and "crazy" after demanding that someone "declare" him the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election on Monday.
Company Behind Trump's Truth Social Lost $6.5M, Stock Plunged 72 Percent
Digital World Acquisition warned that its operations "could be adversely affected" by the ex-president's popularity.
Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos
Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
Donald Trump Just Received Some Bad News About His Social Media Platform
When thinking of the headlines that Donald Trump has been in during 2022, perhaps the last one that comes to mind is the rollout of Trump's own social media platform, Truth Social. After getting permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021, post-January 6 attacks, Trump decided to launch his own...
bloomberglaw.com
Union Busting: What Employers Can and Cannot Legally Do (Video)
Unions are having a resurgence in the US, and some companies are not happy about it. But what can they do? The lines between anti-union advocacy and illegal union busting can get blurry. High profile actions by companies like Amazon and Starbucks have drawn renewed scrutiny over the laws around unionizing workers. What are the rules around organizing in the private sector? In this video, featuring Bloomberg Law labor reporter Ian Kullgren, we look at what companies can and cannot do when their employees are considering unionizing.
bloomberglaw.com
Fate of Trump’s Bid to Register ‘Truth Social’ Trademark Is Murky
The preliminary rejection of a bid to register a trademark for Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” platform is a setback for the former president’s efforts to build his own social media brand—but it’s not clear whether the loss will be lasting. Trump Media Group Corp.'s...
bloomberglaw.com
Treasury Still Looking to Tweak Its Crackdown on ‘Killer B’s’
After nearly a decade and a half, the Treasury Department and the IRS are still hoping to fend off “Killer B’s” once and for all. Treasury and IRS are preparing regulations to clamp down on Killer B’s—triangular reorganizations involving foreign corporations, so named because they fall under tax code Section 368(a)(1)(B)—which the government says companies have used in the past to avoid taxes.
bloomberglaw.com
Getting Out From Under: Student Loans and Bankruptcy, Explained
President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student loan debt highlights the struggle that many borrowers endure to pay off the cost of higher education. Biden’s move to forgive $10,000 for borrowers under certain income thresholds, and $20,000 of debt held by Pell Grant recipients, makes only a small dent in the debt that some current and former students hold. Some borrowers may be tempted to turn to bankruptcy in hopes of eliminating that debt.
bloomberglaw.com
Lawyers Fight Bill Forcing Them to Report Suspicious Client Acts
Lawyers are pushing back against anti-money laundering legislation that would require them to report suspicious transactions by clients, as banks already must do. US House lawmakers led by Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) are behind the provision in that body’s version of the defense authorization bill. The requirement would also apply to accountants, payment service providers and trust companies.
Dan Bongino: I'm not paying for your loans
Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's student loan handout, saying the country is going bankrupt on Saturday's "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: You are watching the collapse of an empire in live time. We are going broke. What kind of an idiot thinks you can continue to print money backed up by any value whatsoever, right? Give it to people to spend on stuff and that there's going to be zero consequences for this whatsoever…
