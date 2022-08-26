ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos

Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
Union Busting: What Employers Can and Cannot Legally Do (Video)

Unions are having a resurgence in the US, and some companies are not happy about it. But what can they do? The lines between anti-union advocacy and illegal union busting can get blurry. High profile actions by companies like Amazon and Starbucks have drawn renewed scrutiny over the laws around unionizing workers. What are the rules around organizing in the private sector? In this video, featuring Bloomberg Law labor reporter Ian Kullgren, we look at what companies can and cannot do when their employees are considering unionizing.
Fate of Trump’s Bid to Register ‘Truth Social’ Trademark Is Murky

The preliminary rejection of a bid to register a trademark for Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” platform is a setback for the former president’s efforts to build his own social media brand—but it’s not clear whether the loss will be lasting. Trump Media Group Corp.'s...
Treasury Still Looking to Tweak Its Crackdown on ‘Killer B’s’

After nearly a decade and a half, the Treasury Department and the IRS are still hoping to fend off “Killer B’s” once and for all. Treasury and IRS are preparing regulations to clamp down on Killer B’s—triangular reorganizations involving foreign corporations, so named because they fall under tax code Section 368(a)(1)(B)—which the government says companies have used in the past to avoid taxes.
Getting Out From Under: Student Loans and Bankruptcy, Explained

President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student loan debt highlights the struggle that many borrowers endure to pay off the cost of higher education. Biden’s move to forgive $10,000 for borrowers under certain income thresholds, and $20,000 of debt held by Pell Grant recipients, makes only a small dent in the debt that some current and former students hold. Some borrowers may be tempted to turn to bankruptcy in hopes of eliminating that debt.
Lawyers Fight Bill Forcing Them to Report Suspicious Client Acts

Lawyers are pushing back against anti-money laundering legislation that would require them to report suspicious transactions by clients, as banks already must do. US House lawmakers led by Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) are behind the provision in that body’s version of the defense authorization bill. The requirement would also apply to accountants, payment service providers and trust companies.
Dan Bongino: I'm not paying for your loans

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's student loan handout, saying the country is going bankrupt on Saturday's "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: You are watching the collapse of an empire in live time. We are going broke. What kind of an idiot thinks you can continue to print money backed up by any value whatsoever, right? Give it to people to spend on stuff and that there's going to be zero consequences for this whatsoever…
