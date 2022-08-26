Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Nebraska man paddles 38 miles in hollowed out pumpkin he grew himself, setting world record
Duane Hansen paddled down the Missouri river in an 846-pound pumpkin – which he named "Berta" – on Saturday.
Women Are Sharing The Worst Thing A Man Has Said To Them In A Professional Setting, And My Blood Pressure Has Just Reached Hypertensive
"I told him that I would fight him in the parking lot if he ever said something like that to me again."
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana. In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post. The girl was with a friend and she reached for what she believed was a stick, but it turned out to be the power line, the department said.
