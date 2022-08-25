Beavers In Italy: Oregon State Comeback Bid Comes Up Just Short vs. Latina, Beavers Tour Vatican

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
Beavers Remain Home to Take on Seton Hall
THE GAME: The No. 10 ranked Oregon State men's soccer team will host Seton Hall Friday evening at Lorenz Field. FOLLOW ALONG: Friday's match will be available via live stream at OSUBeavers.com. Live stats for the match will be available at OSUBeavers.com, and all matches can be followed on Twitter @BeaverMSoccer.
osubeavers.com
Beaver XC Set To Open Season in Lake Oswego
CORVALLIS – Oregon State cross country heads north to open the 2022 season on Thursday at the Lewis & Clark Chase Race in Lake Oswego, Ore. The race will be held at Lake Oswego Municipal Course with a start time set for 6:45. The course will be consist of three, one-mile loops with the men's race taking off a minute and a half before the women's contest.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State-Boise State Football Game: SOLD OUT
CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday's Oregon State-Boise football game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium, is officially a sellout. Fans can visit stubhub.com to purchase tickets. The season opener for both teams will be televised nationally on ESPN. Beaver Block Party, the one stop free tailgate zone, located...
osubeavers.com
Cross Country Changes Season-Opening Meet
CORVALLIS – Oregon State's cross country season is set to begin a day sooner after the Beavers swapped its season-opening meet for the Lewis & Clark Chase Race, head coach Louie Quintana announced Monday. The Chase Race is set to start at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 1. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
Emerald Media
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
kptv.com
2 dead, 1 injured in violent weekend in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An unusual weekend of violence in Salem left 2 people dead and one homeowner injured, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 11 p.m. Friday Salem Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Lone Oak Road in Southeast about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a fight between a man and his former partner who used to live with him. When the man forced his way into the home, he was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. SPD said the residents involved were cooperating with the investigation.
kezi.com
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
kezi.com
Veneta shooting suspect dead of apparent suicide, deputies say
VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports they have found a man who apparently took his own life after a firearm assault Thursday night. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in critical but stable condition.
Comments / 0