Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist Charlie Crawford, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Cards, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.
Midnight Report
The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained
Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
Dream Hacker
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Hard landing
Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way
Company of Heroes 3 will be the biggest game ever in Franchise launch history. On release Company of Heroes 3 will feature two distinct singleplayer experiences, four unique factions for multiplayer and co-op skirmish, and new gameplay mechanics, all set in a stunning Mediterranean Theatre of war.
Obedient Servant
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
Picturesque
Across The Globe
Motocross: Chasing the Dream
Baccarat Corsair
Orbital Approach
Shufflepoker
Lunch Tycoon
A New Mafia Game Is In Development
2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.
Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX
As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Firearms Expert Reacts To Destiny 2’s Exotic Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down the Exotic guns from Destiny 2 and compares them to their potential real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If you're interested in seeing...
