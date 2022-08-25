2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO