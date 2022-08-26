ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

rmacsports.org

MSU Denver’s Hladky, Mines’ Stokes and CSU Pueblo’s Nunn Earn RMAC Volleyball Player of the Week Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Metropolitan State University of Denver's Rylee Hladky, Colorado State University Pueblo's Josey Nunn and Colorado School of Mines' Drew Stokes are the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Hladky claims Offensive Player of the Week honors after beginning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goeasternathletics.com

4th & 1: at New Mexico Highlands

PORTALES, N.M. – Football season is finally here!. Eastern New Mexico University is set to take on New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, N.M. in a clash between two in-state institutions Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Sanchez Family Stadium. Before football begins its 2022 campaign,...
PORTALES, NM
goeasternathletics.com

Serving It Up: Wayland Baptist

PORTALES, N.M. – Eastern New Mexico Volleyball take on Wayland Baptist in a midweek clash on Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, with first serve set for 5 p.m. The Hounds come into the contest after a 2-2 start at the Dr. Steve Aicinena "Iceman" Invitational. ENMU downed both University of the Southwest (N.M). and Southeastern Oklahoma State, 3-0, along with a pair of losses to UT Permian Basin (3-1) and Augustana (3-2). SCHEDULE OUTLOOK.
PORTALES, NM
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
CLOVIS, NM
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City man arrested on charges of first-degree murder

A Cañon City man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Sean Adams on June 29 in Penrose. Dustin Wayne Dixon, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 on suspicion of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony, and reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.
CANON CITY, CO
msn.com

Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night. Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Law enforcement cracking down on crime near State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds to deter crime and ensure the safety of fair attendees and the citizens of Pueblo. PPD posted about the operation on their Twitter account, with a breakdown of the statistics […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRQE News 13

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
CLOVIS, NM

