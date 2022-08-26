ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

'All-New Mafia Game' Confirmed to be in Development

After months of rumors, Hangar 13 confirmed today that a brand-new Mafia game is under development, though it remains to be seen whether it will be titled Mafia 4. The news came from a Mafia 20th anniversary interview with Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladík and Head of Production and Media Director Tomáš Hřebíček. They pair took the time to look back on the franchise's journey over the past 20 years before Hladík got to the news.
IGN

Millicent's Prosthesis

The Millicent's Prosthesis is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase dexterity and attack power when worn. Part of the golden prosthesis used by Millicent. The hand is locked into a fist that once raised a sword aloft. Boosts dexterity and raises attack power with successive attacks. The despair of sweet betrayal transformed Millicent from a mere bud into a magnificent flower. And one day, she will be reborn - as a beautiful scarlet valkyrie.
IGN

PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak

The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN

Tabantha Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide

Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills.
IGN

Lanayru Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
IGN

Pearldrake Talisman

The Pearldrake Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost defenses when worn. It has two upgraded versions, the Pearldrake Talisman +1, and Pearldrake Talisman +2. Talisman depicting a pearlescent ancient dragon. Boosts non-physical damage negation. The ancient dragons who ruled in the prehistoric era...
IGN

The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later

If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN

Eldin Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Eldin Region Shrines. There are a total of 10 Eldin Shrines to find in BotW. See the list below for detailed information on how to find, access, and complete the Shrines.
IGN

Hateno Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Hateno Region Shrines. There are a total of seven Hateno Shrines in BotW, and below you can check out a list of each shrine. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
IGN

19 - Church Claim

This Datapoint is found on the fifth floor of the Tower of Tears, but can only be reached after you complete "The Sea of Sands" and it turns into Hidden Ember once you return to it. Getting to the fifth floor isn't intuitive. First, get to the fourth floor by...
IGN

20 - Liability Question

This Datapoint is found in the North-East area of The Stillsands ruins, specifically a collection of buildings with a Canister Burrower Site. It'll be directly East of the Stillsands Relic Ruins and North-East of The Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. From the map, you'll see that there's two rows...
IGN

Nilou Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Nilou Ascension Materials? Nilou is looking like a new Sub DPS character that's going to enter the roster in patch 3.1. Wielding a sword and a hydro vision, she's going to be helpful in triggering elemental reactions that need some hydro in them, especially bloom.
IGN

28 - Hold 'Em Breach

This Datapoint is found in the building directly North-West of the Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands", it will Tap to Reveal. Head to the roof and then to the middle of the building, keeping an eye on the Southern edge. The Datapoint will be tucked into a corner here under a triangle-shaped part of the wall.
IGN

64 - Live@Alcatraz

This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
IGN

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review

Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
IGN

The (Unsurprising) Cancellation of Netflix's Resident Evil Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Coming as a complete shock to no one, Netflix has canceled its take on the Resident Evil franchise. While the Capcom survival horror show debuted in the Top 10 Netflix ranking, the series fell off in the following weeks. #ResidentEvil on #Netflix might have had potential, but it seemingly didn’t resonate with fans. In other entertainment news, the Peacock Twisted Metal live-action series has wrapped production. And a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
