William Morrissey
5d ago
not surprised bay ridge is and will be getting worse lived here my whole life im now 62 years old getting ready to run to florida or a state that protects there seniors to many liberals here
3
Boy, 14, charged with hate crime for spraying 2 Jewish men with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn
A 14-year-old boy is facing hate crime charges for spraying two Orthodox Jewish men in the face with a fire extinguisher and punching one of them in the face this month in Williamsburg, police said Monday.
Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
queenoftheclick.com
Watch Thief Kicked Sunset Park Woman on 8/28
The police are looking for the man above. On Sunday, near noon, the man approached a 42-year-old woman outside of the Quality Inn Hotel on 3rd Avenue and 45th Street in Sunset Park. (See street view) He stole her bag and then he kicked her repeatedly until she lost consciousness. (Story here)
Search on for thief who stole woman's watch in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Authorities say the suspect approached the 42-year-old victim and took her bag containing a Michael Kors watch and kicked her several times, causing her to lose consciousness.
Suspect shoots bystander during a robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A suspect allegedly shot a bystander while trying to rob a man at a Manhattan bus stop earlier this month, and part of the action was caught on video, police said. The armed robber approached a man seated at a bus stop on Morris Avenue in Harlem on Aug. 11 at […]
Man pushes woman, 68, down Queens subway staircase in unprovoked attack
The victim was leaving the station just after 9:30 a.m. when a man came up and pushed her down a staircase, according to police, who said the attack was entirely unprovoked.
Wendy's employee charged with attempted murder in co-worker's stabbing in Brooklyn
A Wendy's employee is charged with the attempted murder of his co-worker after a stabbing inside a restaurant in Brooklyn.
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man on MTA bus in Harlem
The attack happened just steps away from Harlem Hospital, where the victim walked to for treatment.
Woman shot in face, hands while seated in car in Queens: police
A woman seated inside a car in Queens was shot in the face and hands overnight Monday, police said.
Wendy's employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn
Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Man Nabbed in Chilling Knockout Punch at Brooklyn's Kings Plaza Mall: Cops
Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
NBC New York
‘She's Bleeding!' Subway Victim's TikTok Goes Viral After 3rd Unprovoked NYC Attack in Week
Frustrated New York City straphangers are sounding off after yet another unprovoked case of subway violence, the third in the transit system this week, according to police, left a good Samaritan slashed in the face -- and one victim's TikTok recounting of her experience is resonating strongly with hundreds of thousands of them.
Man, 26, pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of Staten Island teen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man who gunned down a West Brighton teen in an apparent dispute over fake money three years ago will spend nearly two decades behind bars. Stephon Durham, 26, has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for slaying Shane Kelly, 16, on Dec. 16, 2019, outside the victim’s home.
Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
NYPD: 23 shootings shake up city over the weekend
A series of shootings swept through New York City this weekend with multiple suspects wanted in connection to them still on the run.
queenoftheclick.com
Michael Quinn Chooses Pizza Wagon Sicilian Over Elegante in Bay Ridge
Michael Quinn says that he loves Elegante, but he has been going to Pizza Wagon for decades. Pizza Wagon is at 8610 5th Avenue.
VIDEO: Cops search for man who stabbed bus passenger unprovoked
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on a bus in Harlem unprovoked. The 38-year-old victim was on a northbound MTA bus near West 135 Street and Lenox Avenue on Aug. 11 around 1:05 a.m.
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
queenoftheclick.com
Woman Hurt This Morning in Bay Ridge
Around 5:00 am, a woman was hurt near Shore Road Park in the 90’s. She had injuries that were not life-threatening and was sent in an ambulance to the hospital. This afternoon, District Leader, John Quaglione called the police and shared that an incident happened without weapons and the woman was brought to the hospital.
