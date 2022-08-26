Helen Louise Carpenter, 85 of Laurel passed away on August 25, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1936 in Laurel, the daughter of Reuben and Mattie Greer Reynolds. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Buena Vista High School. She married Paul Carpenter on April 13, 1963 and together they had five children. Helen worked at the Dress Factory in Greensburg for 10 years and Sperry’s in Brookville for 25 years. She was a 5 year Breast Cancer Survivor.

