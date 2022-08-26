ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State’s Jake Dickert might be ‘most inexperienced P5 coach in history,’ but he has a plan

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Post Register

Washington's Murray and Inslee conclude breaching Snake River dams ‘not an option right now,’ while calling status quo unsustainable for salmon

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have concluded that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached before the financial and environmental benefits they provide are replaced, work that would cost an estimated $10 billion to $31 billion, according to a report commissioned by the two Democrats.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

City Of Lewiston Releases Draft Master Plan for 187-Acre Community Park Project

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has released a draft of the Master Plan for the proposed 187-acre, $95 million Community Park project. According to the City, in 2004, the Lewiston School District, LewisClark State College, and the City of Lewiston formed a “Tri-Partnership” to purchase 310 acres of private property north of Warner Avenue. Today, the acreage is home to a newly constructed Lewiston High School (77 acres), newly constructed LCSC Career Technical Center (29 acres), and another 187 acres in the planned site of Lewiston Community Park.
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, August 27th, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Lent vehicle to a friend and they have failed to return it. Poss in Post Falls or Spokane. --------------------------------------------- 22-L13312 Theft. Incident Address: 8TH ST & MAIN ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests

LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case

A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
PALOUSE, WA

