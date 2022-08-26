Washington State’s Jake Dickert might be ‘most inexperienced P5 coach in history,’ but he has a plan

Read full article on original website
Post Register
Washington's Murray and Inslee conclude breaching Snake River dams ‘not an option right now,’ while calling status quo unsustainable for salmon
WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have concluded that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached before the financial and environmental benefits they provide are replaced, work that would cost an estimated $10 billion to $31 billion, according to a report commissioned by the two Democrats.
City Of Lewiston Releases Draft Master Plan for 187-Acre Community Park Project
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has released a draft of the Master Plan for the proposed 187-acre, $95 million Community Park project. According to the City, in 2004, the Lewiston School District, LewisClark State College, and the City of Lewiston formed a “Tri-Partnership” to purchase 310 acres of private property north of Warner Avenue. Today, the acreage is home to a newly constructed Lewiston High School (77 acres), newly constructed LCSC Career Technical Center (29 acres), and another 187 acres in the planned site of Lewiston Community Park.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon
More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, August 27th, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Lent vehicle to a friend and they have failed to return it. Poss in Post Falls or Spokane. --------------------------------------------- 22-L13312 Theft. Incident Address: 8TH ST & MAIN ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
pullmanradio.com
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case
A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
Sunday Night Structure Fire on Lewiston's Main Street Causes Estimated $120,000 in Damage
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving notification of a fire alarm from 840 Main Street, where Cafe De Vapor is located. First arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the adjacent building at 838 Main Street. Crews made entry and...
