Environment

The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call

The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
Takeout in NJ: Should we leave a tip when ordering online?

Ever since March of 2020, all types of NJ eateries have shifted how they do business to accommodate an increase in takeout. Although restaurants have mainly returned to dine-in service, many have relied more on technology to help accommodate how they do business in this ever-changing climate. That shift to...
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey

A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?

A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey

The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

