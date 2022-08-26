Read full article on original website
Lafayette, NJ trail closed after bird flu kills more than 100 vultures
LAFAYETTE — A less than half-mile stretch of the Sussex Branch Trail was closed over the weekend after state Division of Fish & Wildlife officials last week said more than 100 black vultures had died in the vicinity this month due to avian influenza. More commonly known as bird...
The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call
The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
Your New Jersey Kindergartner Will Meet A Lot of Liams and Emmas
It's time to kiss the little ones and let `em head off for school!. Those first-timers - the kindergarteners - will be extremely difficult to let go of. Never fear moms and dads, they'll make friends quickly and be ready to tackle school in no time. And, they'll be doing...
The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings
Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S. The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
This Hilarious Jersey Shore Mom at the Beach Video is All of Us
Summer is wrapping up in a couple of weeks, and I thought it'd be fun to reminisce on one of my favorite TikTok videos: "Jersey Shore Mom Goes to the Beach" by user hashtagkarenag2. Especially since this may be many of our moms (or even you reading this). Jersey Shore...
Takeout in NJ: Should we leave a tip when ordering online?
Ever since March of 2020, all types of NJ eateries have shifted how they do business to accommodate an increase in takeout. Although restaurants have mainly returned to dine-in service, many have relied more on technology to help accommodate how they do business in this ever-changing climate. That shift to...
How low will gas prices go in New Jersey? A new prediction
When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
Should Southern New Jersey Districts Now Start School In August?
For the first time, school districts in the Garden State are headed back to school this week. Never have schools in New Jersey gone back in session in mid-August. For a few districts in Morris County, they've already begun their new term. Sources report that some superintendents believe going back...
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
3D Printed Houses Are Coming To New Jersey To Make Homes Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?
A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey
The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
I Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Fight This Ticket I Got In New Jersey
For me it was about three yarrs ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance I was running pretty late for work, and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
