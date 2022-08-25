Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process
MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
Monona Police Department launches new traffic safety initiative as students return to school
MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back to the classroom this week. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Brian Chaney announced a new school traffic safety initiative aimed at keeping kids safe. “We’re taking the...
Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing
Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
Madison Magazine hosts annual Best of Madison Taste Party
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Magazine hosted its annual Best of Madison Taste Party Monday evening at the Edgewater Hotel. Attendees met with some of the winners of this year’s Best of Madison awards while enjoying live music and food and drink samples from local eateries. “We’ve got about...
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time
MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
Fans to see Camp Randall’s south end zone redesign at Badger football opener Saturday
MADISON, Wis. – Actual seats instead of bleachers, fireplaces and broad observation decks will be a part of a new game day experience some fans can take advantage of at Camp Randall. A major overhaul to Camp Randall’s south end zone is now complete following months of construction that...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
The woman was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, while a 14-year-old child and an 11-year-old child in her car were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. The 11-year-old was flown to Madison by MedFlight, while the 14-year-old was taken by ambulance. The...
For the Record: Local parade bans politicians; Dane County sees spike in OWI crashes
FTR: Politicians banned from Middleton Good Neighbor parade. Parade organizers for Middleton’s Good Neighbor Fest joined For the Record to discuss recent controversy surrounding their 60-year policy only allowing elected officials to walk in their parade, which happened this weekend. FTR: UW Health nurses on latest in strike preparations.
Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County
A criminal complaint alleges that Gonzalez and Zarate were in a romantic relationship that Zarate was trying to get out of, and that Gonzalez’s car was seen at her home on the day of her murder. She was found dead in her home on May 24 with a gunshot wound to her head.
