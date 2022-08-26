ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10th District campaigns dogged by what-ifs after Goldman victory

If you just look at the numbers, the case for consolidation was obvious – in hindsight. Dan Goldman, holder of the moderate banner in the 10th Congressional District primary, won with 26% of the vote, according to preliminary election night results. The three more progressive candidates who got second, third and fourth place got a combined 59% of the vote. That’s in a district where, according to a July poll from the Working Families Party, 51% of likely voters identified as progressive and another 29% as moderate leaning progressives. Just 18% called themselves moderates or conservative. So these lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn neighborhoods, which combine into what is described by some as one of the most progressive districts in the country, will be sending a white male former prosecutor, rich from generational wealth, to Congress – barring any shocking political developments between now and November, like a long shot challenge on the Working Families Party ballot line.
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
Texas Governor Guilty of Mass Kidnapping

Https://fighting-words.net/2022/08/28/texas-governor-guilty-of-mass-kidnapping/. Since April it has been reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his administration have deported over 7,000 migrants from southern Texas to New York City. Buses have been filled with migrant families and individuals and sent north to the Big Apple. Reports indicate that these people are arriving in New York hungry, thirsty and in need of medical attention.
Closing the tech gap in NYC starts with expanding K-12 computing education

The pandemic has changed so much about life in New York City – from the rise of remote work and the embrace of open spaces to the uneven economic recovery and the lasting challenges facing small businesses. Amid all this transformation and disruption, one factor has remained a welcome constant: Technology is where the city’s good jobs are growing.
Brooklyn College Acceptance Rate in 2022

As a CUNY Brooklyn College prospective student, it is important that you know the acceptance rate of the school. Well, this is the major factor to consider when applying for admission to Brooklyn College. Also as a transfer student, you need to also know the Brooklyn College acceptance rate for 2022.
