Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Zeldin Nabs Support from Political Org That Once Backed de Blasio for NYC Mayor
A bipartisan political group that once supported former Mayor Bill de Blasio during his first City Hall run is throwing its weight behind Long Island GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. The New Era Democrats (NED), which still has pictures of their...
cityandstateny.com
10th District campaigns dogged by what-ifs after Goldman victory
If you just look at the numbers, the case for consolidation was obvious – in hindsight. Dan Goldman, holder of the moderate banner in the 10th Congressional District primary, won with 26% of the vote, according to preliminary election night results. The three more progressive candidates who got second, third and fourth place got a combined 59% of the vote. That’s in a district where, according to a July poll from the Working Families Party, 51% of likely voters identified as progressive and another 29% as moderate leaning progressives. Just 18% called themselves moderates or conservative. So these lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn neighborhoods, which combine into what is described by some as one of the most progressive districts in the country, will be sending a white male former prosecutor, rich from generational wealth, to Congress – barring any shocking political developments between now and November, like a long shot challenge on the Working Families Party ballot line.
More than 200 rally with GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, held a rally at the Elks Club in Greenridge Monday night that drew more than 200 supporters, including many of the Island’s elected Republicans. The overriding theme was the Island’s strong support for the GOP, with South Shore...
Up Close: Breaking down New York primary results, crime
In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the results from the New York primary that saw Jerry Nadler beat Carolyn Maloney in a landslide in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
NY1
27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win
Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps Up
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. On Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked before the next bus left to head off to New York City. The Republican governor has criticized President Joe Biden over how he took a hands-off approach to the migrants entering the Texas and Arizona borders.
New Jersey Globe
What do John Fetterman and Ron DeSantis have in common? They both ran against Bergen County guys
Years before Cliffside Park’s Mehmet Oz decided to seek a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, another Bergen County man had moved to Florida and challenged Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis in their first major campaigns. In his first bid for Congress in 2012, Ron DeSantis faced Billy Kogut, a...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting Migrants
On Saturday, two more buses from Texas arrived in New York City. The buses carried 96 migrants as Governor Greg Abbott continues to send the asylum seekers to sanctuary cities such as New York and Washington, D.C.
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
wibailoutpeople.org
Texas Governor Guilty of Mass Kidnapping
Https://fighting-words.net/2022/08/28/texas-governor-guilty-of-mass-kidnapping/. Since April it has been reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his administration have deported over 7,000 migrants from southern Texas to New York City. Buses have been filled with migrant families and individuals and sent north to the Big Apple. Reports indicate that these people are arriving in New York hungry, thirsty and in need of medical attention.
cityandstateny.com
New York City electeds say conditions at Rikers are improving despite 12 deaths this year
New York City elected officials made yet another visit to Rikers Island on Monday, where they said they observed slightly improved conditions at the troubled jail complex, despite a staggering 12 inmate deaths this year. “The first thing I do want to mention is when I came here a year...
3 Adams-backed moderates lose key state legislative races to left-leaning opponents
The setback comes as the mayor feuds with fellow Democrats in Albany who are refusing his demands to further roll back bail reform.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s real estate subsidy program is dead. What should a revived version look like?
Remember “the poor door,” the unofficial name for the separate entrance for nonrich people in an Upper West Side luxury development? Heard of so-called 80/20 projects? Know anyone who scored an apartment via New York City’s housing lottery?. Those are all better-known keywords for New York’s 421-a...
cityandstateny.com
Closing the tech gap in NYC starts with expanding K-12 computing education
The pandemic has changed so much about life in New York City – from the rise of remote work and the embrace of open spaces to the uneven economic recovery and the lasting challenges facing small businesses. Amid all this transformation and disruption, one factor has remained a welcome constant: Technology is where the city’s good jobs are growing.
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
thevillagesun.com
Dan Goldman won big in Greenwich Village, West Village, Tribeca, Grand Street, Brooklyn Heights, Borough Park
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Those endorsements of Dan Goldman by the Village Independent Democrats club, state Senator Brad Hoylman and Assembly candidate Grace Lee are looking even more telling in light of the results of last week’s 10th Congressional District Democratic primary election. As seen in maps of...
CNBC
Only half of New York City workers expected to return to the office by year-end
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials are pushing ahead with one of the largest real estate development projects in U.S. history. CNBC's Robert Frank joins 'Squawk Box' to report the latest on New York City's return to the office.
kiiky.com
Brooklyn College Acceptance Rate in 2022
As a CUNY Brooklyn College prospective student, it is important that you know the acceptance rate of the school. Well, this is the major factor to consider when applying for admission to Brooklyn College. Also as a transfer student, you need to also know the Brooklyn College acceptance rate for 2022.
