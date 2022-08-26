Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Baltimore
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wbaltv.com
Patagonia store to open in Baltimore imminently
Patagonia Inc. will open its first Maryland outdoor clothing and gear store this summer in Baltimore. The Ventura, California-based brand is currently in the process of building out its 15,000-square-foot space at 700 S. Caroline St. between Fells Point and Harbor East, and is aiming for a September opening, said Kira Nissley, leasing manager with Harbor East Management Group.
whatsupmag.com
BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment
“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
themunchonline.com
7 North Carey Street
Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns
School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations
Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel air will close for renovations on September 12 for approximately 3 months
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
weaa.org
Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter Resigns
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has tendered his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott. Carter reportedly resigned from office after reports surfaced that he was under an internal investigation by human resources. In accepting his resignation, Mayor Scott thanked Carter for his service to Baltimore and announced that...
Sewage overflow in Howard County leads to precautionary health alert
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department has issued a precautionary health alert after there was a sewage overflow on Sunday. According to the health department, the overflow, which started on Aug. 28, happened at the Waverly Wastewater Pump Station, located on Dorchester Way, in Woodstock. "The...
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 29 announced
EDITOR’S NOTE: This will be NottinghamMD’s final Food Truck Round-Up for the summer 2022 season. NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 29 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8...
weaa.org
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
New trend attacking Asian business owners
The Baltimore County Police Department released a tweet warning all Asian business owners of a new trend meant to target them during business hours.
Suspended Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Resigns As HR Investigation Continues
Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned amid an alleged HR investigation into inappropriate behavior around women, reports WMAR 2 News. The departure was confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office. Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens is reportedly taking over the position temporarily until a permanent replacement is determined, the outlet continues.
Wbaltv.com
Residents displaced by redevelopment of Perkins Homes have improved their lives, report finds
While Perkins Homes is being redeveloped, a new report finds many of its hundreds of residents who were relocated have improved their lives. The Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan calls for the demolition and redevelopment of Perkins Homes. The goal was to turn it into a vibrant mixed-income community with affordable, market-rate housing.
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills
Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to install additional ‘No Parking’ signs on Gerst Avenue near PHHS
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that Baltimore County will install two additional “No Parking” signs on Gerst Avenue near Perry Hall High School. There are already five signs posted. The goal of the “No Parking” zone is to encourage motorists to park at the Perry...
