Nottingham, MD

Wbaltv.com

Patagonia store to open in Baltimore imminently

Patagonia Inc. will open its first Maryland outdoor clothing and gear store this summer in Baltimore. The Ventura, California-based brand is currently in the process of building out its 15,000-square-foot space at 700 S. Caroline St. between Fells Point and Harbor East, and is aiming for a September opening, said Kira Nissley, leasing manager with Harbor East Management Group.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
themunchonline.com

7 North Carey Street

Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns

School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter Resigns

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has tendered his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott. Carter reportedly resigned from office after reports surfaced that he was under an internal investigation by human resources. In accepting his resignation, Mayor Scott thanked Carter for his service to Baltimore and announced that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspended Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Resigns As HR Investigation Continues

Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned amid an alleged HR investigation into inappropriate behavior around women, reports WMAR 2 News. The departure was confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office. Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens is reportedly taking over the position temporarily until a permanent replacement is determined, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills

Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
HANOVER, MD

