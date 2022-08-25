Read full article on original website
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests today
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) City Rededicates Two Renovated Parks
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan today rededicated two parks in the city’s Flint neighborhood that were renovated using state and Community Development Agency (CDA) funds. The Edmund and Lillian Desmarais Playground off County Street and the Massasoit Cathy Assad Tot Lot on the corner of Quequechan and Wamsutta Streets each sport new playground equipment and surface renovations.
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
fallriverreporter.com
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
nrinow.news
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
GoLocalProv
The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
On the Job: Modine Manufacturing Company hiring variety of positions
Modine Manufacturing Company has been leading the way in thermal management since 1916.
ABC6.com
Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
nrinow.news
Residents displaced by fire on Woonsocket Hill Road in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A fire that began around noon on Friday, August 26 has reportedly displaced five people after causing heavy damage to a single family home. Firefighters called to 67 Woonsocket Hill Road knocked out a blaze coming from the back of the two-story structure in around 20 minutes with the help of mutual aid from neighboring departments.
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
fallriverreporter.com
Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations
PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
fallriverreporter.com
Two RI EMTs see cardiac license suspended after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs have seen a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two who have been licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians-Cardiac recently came before the Rhode Island Department of Health alleging that they had engaged in behavior that constituted “cause” for taking action against their Emergency Medical Technicians Cardiac license.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
