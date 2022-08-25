ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

(VIDEO) City Rededicates Two Renovated Parks

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan today rededicated two parks in the city’s Flint neighborhood that were renovated using state and Community Development Agency (CDA) funds. The Edmund and Lillian Desmarais Playground off County Street and the Massasoit Cathy Assad Tot Lot on the corner of Quequechan and Wamsutta Streets each sport new playground equipment and surface renovations.
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
New Bedford, MA
The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
WARWICK, RI
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Residents displaced by fire on Woonsocket Hill Road in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A fire that began around noon on Friday, August 26 has reportedly displaced five people after causing heavy damage to a single family home. Firefighters called to 67 Woonsocket Hill Road knocked out a blaze coming from the back of the two-story structure in around 20 minutes with the help of mutual aid from neighboring departments.
Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
Two RI EMTs see cardiac license suspended after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death

Two EMTs have seen a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two who have been licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians-Cardiac recently came before the Rhode Island Department of Health alleging that they had engaged in behavior that constituted “cause” for taking action against their Emergency Medical Technicians Cardiac license.
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA

