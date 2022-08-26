ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Police: Mom charged with murder in young daughters' deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday. Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.
Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome

Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
