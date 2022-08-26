Read full article on original website
Tuscarawas County, Ohio: Where to Play, Eat and Explore
Tuscarawas County, Ohio is part Amish Country, part Appalachia and full of unique destinations for families to explore!. This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. Tuscarawas County is around 120 miles northeast of Columbus. A trip to this area...
wtuz.com
Donna L. Finnicum – August 28, 2022
Donna L. Finnicum, 93, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Gnadenhutten, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. Born June 16, 1929, in Dennison, OH, she was the daughter of the late Kermit Tracy and Ada Ellen (Groves) Klaserner. Donna was a graduate of...
wtuz.com
Barbara Joan Rideour – August 25, 2022
Barbara Joan Rideour, 85, of Stone Creek, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 25, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital at Dover. Born on June 2, 1937, in Zanesville, Joan, as she was known to many, was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Lucille (Worthing) Snoots and was a wonderful mother to her four children. In addition to her family, Joan also loved to watch Cleveland Indians baseball and tending to her flowers.
wtuz.com
George Beley – August 28, 2022
George Beley, 78, of Dover passed away on Sunday, August 28, 20222, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born in Badblankenburg, Germany on August 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Michael and Stella (Kilkus) Beley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beley.
wtuz.com
TUFF Bags Hosting First Fundraising Gala
Mary Alice Reporting – To ensure more food-insecure children receive meals, a local non-profit is hosting its first fundraising event on September 8th. Tuscarawas United – Feeding Our Future (TUFF) Bags has undergone growth since its creation in 2018 as they provide regular meals on weekends and throughout the summer to children across the county.
wtuz.com
Project Hope Returns on National Recovery Month, Overdose Awareness Day
Nick McWilliams reporting – The silhouette project which brings awareness to the continued issue of overdose deaths returns this Wednesday. Project Hope was first put into action following record overdose deaths seen in 2020, aimed at providing a stark reminder of the ongoing problem in communities, but also the message that there is help available.
wtuz.com
Fannie R. Hershberger – August 26, 2022
Fannie R. Hershberger, 82, of Dover passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born in Wayne County on February 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Anna (Yoder) Troyer. She married Emanuel D. “Biff” Hershberger on August 24, 1960. Biff preceded her in death on January 9, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joe Miller.
whbc.com
Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity. That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child. Taylor Prelac...
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
wtuz.com
Cause Unknown for Smash Restrobar Blaze
Smash Restrobar, in Dover, suffered a loss Monday morning due to a fire. Units were called around 1:35am after police found smoke in the building. Dover Fire Captain Michael Mosser says that the fire was extinguished thanks to remodeling that closed the area off; however, the interior of the food establishment suffered heavy smoke and heat damage.
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
wtuz.com
$250,000 in Damage to Meteor Sealing Machine
The Dover Fire Department, on Saturday, responded to a fire at Meteor Sealing. At 10:20pm tones sounded for the blaze on S. Tuscarawas Avenue. Captain Michael Mosser explains that they found a spray coating machine on fire. “In the building, the sprinkler system had activated and the sprinkler system was...
