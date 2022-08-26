ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Tuscarawas County, Ohio: Where to Play, Eat and Explore

Tuscarawas County, Ohio is part Amish Country, part Appalachia and full of unique destinations for families to explore!. This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. Tuscarawas County is around 120 miles northeast of Columbus. A trip to this area...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Donna L. Finnicum – August 28, 2022

Donna L. Finnicum, 93, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Gnadenhutten, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. Born June 16, 1929, in Dennison, OH, she was the daughter of the late Kermit Tracy and Ada Ellen (Groves) Klaserner. Donna was a graduate of...
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
wtuz.com

Barbara Joan Rideour – August 25, 2022

Barbara Joan Rideour, 85, of Stone Creek, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 25, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital at Dover. Born on June 2, 1937, in Zanesville, Joan, as she was known to many, was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Lucille (Worthing) Snoots and was a wonderful mother to her four children. In addition to her family, Joan also loved to watch Cleveland Indians baseball and tending to her flowers.
STONE CREEK, OH
wtuz.com

George Beley – August 28, 2022

George Beley, 78, of Dover passed away on Sunday, August 28, 20222, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born in Badblankenburg, Germany on August 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Michael and Stella (Kilkus) Beley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beley.
DOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Stone Creek, OH
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
Sugarcreek, OH
City
Dover, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Dover, OH
Government
wtuz.com

TUFF Bags Hosting First Fundraising Gala

Mary Alice Reporting – To ensure more food-insecure children receive meals, a local non-profit is hosting its first fundraising event on September 8th. Tuscarawas United – Feeding Our Future (TUFF) Bags has undergone growth since its creation in 2018 as they provide regular meals on weekends and throughout the summer to children across the county.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Project Hope Returns on National Recovery Month, Overdose Awareness Day

Nick McWilliams reporting – The silhouette project which brings awareness to the continued issue of overdose deaths returns this Wednesday. Project Hope was first put into action following record overdose deaths seen in 2020, aimed at providing a stark reminder of the ongoing problem in communities, but also the message that there is help available.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Fannie R. Hershberger – August 26, 2022

Fannie R. Hershberger, 82, of Dover passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born in Wayne County on February 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Anna (Yoder) Troyer. She married Emanuel D. “Biff” Hershberger on August 24, 1960. Biff preceded her in death on January 9, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joe Miller.
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Trying to Turn Tragic Loss Into Charitable Effort

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young Canton woman who went through a miscarriage before giving birth to a healthy child is trying to start a charity. That charity would provide stuffed-animal Bereavement Bears to would-be mothers who go through the loss of a child. Taylor Prelac...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Fairs#Localevent#Happy Homesteaders#Garaway High School#The Buckhorn Buckeyes
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Cause Unknown for Smash Restrobar Blaze

Smash Restrobar, in Dover, suffered a loss Monday morning due to a fire. Units were called around 1:35am after police found smoke in the building. Dover Fire Captain Michael Mosser says that the fire was extinguished thanks to remodeling that closed the area off; however, the interior of the food establishment suffered heavy smoke and heat damage.
DOVER, OH
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

$250,000 in Damage to Meteor Sealing Machine

The Dover Fire Department, on Saturday, responded to a fire at Meteor Sealing. At 10:20pm tones sounded for the blaze on S. Tuscarawas Avenue. Captain Michael Mosser explains that they found a spray coating machine on fire. “In the building, the sprinkler system had activated and the sprinkler system was...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy