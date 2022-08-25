Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
WNYT
Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs
Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage
Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Down Powerline Melts Schoharie (NY) Fire Truck
Firefighters in Schoharie (NY) got a hard lesson in apparatus placement after a live powerline fell on a fire truck as they fought a structure fire, according to a report published by KMPH Fox26 News. No one was hurt. The high voltage line fell on the Dodge 5500 heavy-duty mini...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Storm Damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells me officials deemed the home unlivable.
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter keeps Travers tradition alive
PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor. “We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put […]
Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
Possible road closures for paving in Clifton Park
Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Saratoga Springs PD investigating smash-and-grabs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County’s Old Tavern Farm raising a glass to small business
In true Saratoga fashion, Old Tavern Farm is focused on the breeding top racing thoroughbreds. But this year, you’ll see more than just their horses at the Saratoga Race Course, as the winery opened about six years ago, when owner Nicole Borisenok decided to leave a corporate job in fashion at her parent’s farm.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
WNYT
Six tractor-trailers catch fire in Catskill
CATSKILL – Investigators in Catskill are looking into what caused six tractor-trailers to catch fire. The Catskill Fire Department received help from nearly a dozen local fire and emergency services. It took about six hours to put the fires out. They’re crediting each other’s teamwork in preventing the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renowned Albany artist marks 40 years of live music
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Eck celebrates his 40th Anniversary in Live Music with a special performance at what he considers his spiritual home, Caffe Lena.
Tourism workers get a free day at The Great Escape
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In September, anyone who works in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in places like Lake George and Glens Falls will have a chance to take some time off and celebrate after a summer of hard work. And yes, the celebration comes with roller coaster rides.
Truck hits Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row
Another truck has hit the infamous Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row. The strike happened before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
NYS Music
The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs
Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews fight tractor-trailer fire on Thruway
On Sunday, the Town of Florida Volunteer Fire Department was sent to a tractor-trailer fire on the New York State Thruway, near mile marker 195 East.
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
WNYT
City of Glens Falls announces road closures
The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
Upcoming road closures in Albany County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
Comments / 0