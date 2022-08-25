ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

104.5 The Team

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Purses snatched from cars in Saratoga Springs

Someone broke into several cars in Saratoga Springs Tuesday morning and made off with purses. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they’re looking for a new gray minivan in connection with the crimes. It happened on Old Gick Road, outside Metabolic Fitness. Saratoga Springs Police say the suspect or suspects broke...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
HADLEY, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Down Powerline Melts Schoharie (NY) Fire Truck

Firefighters in Schoharie (NY) got a hard lesson in apparatus placement after a live powerline fell on a fire truck as they fought a structure fire, according to a report published by KMPH Fox26 News. No one was hurt. The high voltage line fell on the Dodge 5500 heavy-duty mini...
SCHOHARIE, NY
City
Ballston Spa, NY
WNYT

Storm Damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells me officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County’s Old Tavern Farm raising a glass to small business

In true Saratoga fashion, Old Tavern Farm is focused on the breeding top racing thoroughbreds. But this year, you’ll see more than just their horses at the Saratoga Race Course, as the winery opened about six years ago, when owner Nicole Borisenok decided to leave a corporate job in fashion at her parent’s farm.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Six tractor-trailers catch fire in Catskill

CATSKILL – Investigators in Catskill are looking into what caused six tractor-trailers to catch fire. The Catskill Fire Department received help from nearly a dozen local fire and emergency services. It took about six hours to put the fires out. They’re crediting each other’s teamwork in preventing the fire...
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Tourism workers get a free day at The Great Escape

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In September, anyone who works in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in places like Lake George and Glens Falls will have a chance to take some time off and celebrate after a summer of hard work. And yes, the celebration comes with roller coaster rides.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs

Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNAW 94.7

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

City of Glens Falls announces road closures

The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming road closures in Albany County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

