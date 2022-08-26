Shoreline Community College launches new degree in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

We invite you to come be in the woods and enjoy the community comradery as we work to refurbish the area where one of the navy buildings had been. In 2005 the Shoreline School District authorized that the woods be designated as an educational environmental park. In 2006, before becoming a city park, the land belonged to the Shoreline School District, the Shoreline Water District and the City of Shoreline.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO