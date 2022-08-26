ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Superintendent Reykdal unveils plan to more equitably distribute timber revenue for school construction

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Gov. Inslee: Student Debt Relief Plan

On Tuesday, President Biden announced details for the Student Debt Relief Plan, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation for non-Pell Grant recipients. This forgiveness could impact 40 million people across the...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Coasties: The John McCormick in Alaska

I looked for the Healey, and found the McCormick in Ketchikan. USCGC John McCormick (WPC-1121) is the United States Coast Guard's 21st Sentinel-class cutter, and the first to be stationed in Alaska, where homeported at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan. The vessel's manufacturer, Bollinger Shipyards, of Lockport, Louisiana, delivered the ship...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy