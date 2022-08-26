Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
KKTV
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with a car and caught fire Monday night. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Circle Drive and crashed into the car as the driver was turning off Janitell Road into a parking lot. “The...
Man blocked on Facebook awarded $65,000 from City of Woodland Park
Sgaggio was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young because he criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair
Fifteen men from around Colorado showed of their hair styles Friday night at the Colorado State Fair in the USA Mullet Championships qualify.
1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey
Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
Pueblo security guard shot, suspect sought
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday. According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering […]
coloradosprings.com
Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Single mother of three receives brand new home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs single mom was presented with a brand new home on Friday thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH). For about four years, Jennifer and her three boys lived in an older two-bedroom apartment with bad foundation, mold, and very old plumbing. Crime is escalating in the […]
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was shot multiple times Saturday night at a Loaf 'N Jug on Airport Road. According to Colorado Springs Police, around 10:20 pm officers were in the area of the Loaf' N Jug when they heard multiple gunshots, and soon after a call came in about a shooting. When police The post Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was seriously injured following a physical disturbance Sunday night. On August 28, just before 10 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Splendid Circle North, in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a physical disturbance. […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs. Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female,...
Women wanted for stealing $90K worth of products
Castle Rock police need help identifying two suspects wanted for stealing more than $90,000 in products from retail stores.
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney
A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
Highway 285 reopens near Bailey following deadly crash
Northbound and southbound Highway 285 were closed near Bailey following a deadly crash Monday evening.
CSPD investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting at a gas station near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. Saturday night.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
