Pontiac, MI

Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Daily Briefs

BSP Law will host “An Evening for a New Day” on Thursday, September 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Rd. in Detroit. The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event will go to New Day Foundation for Families to directly support families fighting cancer.
DETROIT, MI
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
DETROIT, MI
Grilling for Good: Culinary Challenge returns to raise funds

The Grilled From the Bench team consisted of (left to right) Macomb County 41B District Court Magistrate James McGrail, Macomb County 38th District Court Judge Kathleen G. Galen, Michael Colasanti, Alexis Brown, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, Gloria McMillen, Lewis Magnuson, Jasmyn Hester, Christin Dubarry, Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Kristina Robinson Garrett and Anica Letica, Brianna Hines, Sydney Gebara, Brittney Crego, and Kyle Seymour.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit Mercy Law IP Fellow sports a strong STEM, patent background

An Intellectual Property Fellow and an incoming 1L at Detroit Mercy Law School, Rachel Schulte graduated from Eastern Michigan University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s in physics and a double minor in mathematics and leadership. “Quite honestly, like many students I’m sure, I wasn’t quite sure what I...
DETROIT, MI
50-Year Golden Celebration hosted by State Bar September 29

The State Bar of Michigan will celebrate attorneys who have been members for 50 years The class of 2022 will be celebrated along with their peers from 2021 and 2020 at the 50-Year Golden Celebration on Thursday, September 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, and lots of time to visit with classmates and colleagues.
NOVI, MI

