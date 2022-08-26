Read full article on original website
Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Prevention of human trafficking examined in MJI webinar, September 12
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on "Working Together as Partners of Excellence for Better Identification and Prevention of Human Trafficking" Monday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The prevalence of human trafficking has reached alarming levels in the...
Culinary Challenge returns to raise funds
The Grilled From the Bench team consisted of (l-r) Macomb County 41B District Court Magistrate James McGrail, Macomb County 38th District Court Judge Kathleen G. Galen, Michael Colasanti, Alexis Brown, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, Gloria McMillen, Lewis Magnuson, Jasmyn Hester, Christin Dubarry, Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Kristina Robinson Garrett and Anica Letica, Brianna Hines, Sydney Gebara, Brittney Crego and Kyle Seymour.
Daily Briefs
BSP Law will host “An Evening for a New Day” on Thursday, September 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Rd. in Detroit. The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event will go to New Day Foundation for Families to directly support families fighting cancer.
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
ABA president volunteers at Texas immigration project
ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross (fifth from left) with fellow volunteers and staff in Texas, including former ABA President Bob Carlson (left). American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross spent most of her first full week in office volunteering to help asylum seekers who are escaping violence in their home countries and trying to find protection in the United States.
Detroit Mercy Law IP Fellow sports a strong STEM, patent background
An Intellectual Property Fellow and an incoming 1L at Detroit Mercy Law School, Rachel Schulte graduated from Eastern Michigan University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s in physics and a double minor in mathematics and leadership. “Quite honestly, like many students I’m sure, I wasn’t quite sure what I...
Nessel advocates to cut energy rate increase by more than half
The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Consumers Energy filed its application...
Residents warned of scammers taking advantage of federal student loan debt forgiveness program
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. The highlights of the announced loan debt relief include:. • The current student loan...
50-Year Golden Celebration hosted by State Bar September 29
The State Bar of Michigan will celebrate attorneys who have been members for 50 years The class of 2022 will be celebrated along with their peers from 2021 and 2020 at the 50-Year Golden Celebration on Thursday, September 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, and lots of time to visit with classmates and colleagues.
