Westbound I-70 lanes shut down in Denver area this weekend

By Conor McCue
 5 days ago

I-70 closure ahead: westbound lanes will be shut down in Denver area this weekend 01:03

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Denver area closed on Friday night so construction work can be done over the weekend. The closure could impact drivers headed to and from Denver International Airport.

The closure is part of the Central 70 Project and began at 10 p.m. It will be between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the closure is needed to shift lanes from their temporary configuration to the final alignment. It's among the final steps in the project.

"This final shift is really marking the last bit of our major construction on the interstate. It really will feel like we completed the project on the interstate level, which is really exciting. This is our last major milestone that we've hit on I-70," said CDOT spokesperson Stacia Sellers.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen by Monday morning.

"Our next major milestone is the completion of the covered park above the lowered section of I-70," Sellers said.

CDOT shared the following information about the traffic impacts:

  • Full closure of westbound I-70 between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard from 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 ... Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 will head north on I-270, take westbound I-76, continue south on I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.
  • On-ramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will be closed 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 to 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29

Related
CBS Denver

Deadly crash closes both directions of Highway 285 in Bailey

Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222.A State Patrol spokesman confirmed one fatality but could not provide additional details.North and southbound lanes will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time as officials investigate the accident and remove the wreckage.
BAILEY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora bans certain grasses in new landscaping

Aurora is banning the use of certain grasses in new developments in an effort to conserve water as the city's population booms. This includes cool weather turf, which requires much more water to survive. Aurora has been trying to encourage indoor efficiency for years. Over the last two decades, personal water use in Aurora has gone down 36%.  Greg Baker, with Aurora Water, says the city is trying to reduce water usage by another 50%. "I think most Coloradans understand where the water comes from the mountains and we have to bring it a long ways into the city," said Baker. "There's...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey

Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
BAILEY, CO
CBS Denver

E-bikes have been OK on trails in JeffCo, but not everyone likes it

More e-bikes are hitting Colorado trails, once exclusively used by mountain bikers. While sharing the trails has resulted in a number of conflicts, and instances of 'e-bike bullying,' others believe it's becoming more widely accepted -- or at least tolerated. As more cities and counties explore ways to balance both interests, one county appears to have found a way. "E-bikes are new and different and that is a threat, I can see that," said Mary Ann Bonnell, a park ranger with Jefferson County Open Space. "A lot of us tend to have a negative reaction to change and we all...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
