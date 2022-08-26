Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is undergoing a “very complicated” surgery after suffering an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced on Monday night. Rosaldo wrote on Instagram that Derbez is currently “fine” but his injuries are “delicate.” The surgery will not compromise his health, but “the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo wrote. She did not provide any details about Derbez’s accident. Variety has reached out to Derbez’s reps for more information. Derbez has been one of Mexico’s most successful international stars, and he has appeared in dozens...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO