Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Nature.com
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Nature.com
Staphylococcus epidermidis and its dual lifestyle in skin health and infection
The coagulase-negative bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidis is a member of the human skin microbiota. S. epidermidis is not merely a passive resident on skin but actively primes the cutaneous immune response, maintains skin homeostasis and prevents opportunistic pathogens from causing disease via colonization resistance. However, it is now appreciated that S. epidermidis and its interactions with the host exist on a spectrum of potential pathogenicity derived from its high strain-level heterogeneity. S. epidermidis is the most common cause of implant-associated infections and is a canonical opportunistic biofilm former. Additional emerging evidence suggests that some strains of S. epidermidis may contribute to the pathogenesis of common skin diseases. Here, we highlight new developments in our understanding of S. epidermidis strain diversity, skin colonization dynamics and its multifaceted interactions with the host and other members of the skin microbiota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
The role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19 in the hospitalized patients: a cross-sectional study
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be fatal in severe cases. Accordingly, predicting the severity and prognosis of the disease is valuable. This study examined the role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19. In this cross-sectional study, 169 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were included and categorized into three groups based on the severity of the disease (moderate, severe, and critical). Serum levels of electrolytes (calcium [Ca], phosphorus [P], sodium [Na], potassium [k], and magnesium [Mg]), inflammatory markers (D-dimer, C-reactive protein [CRP], ferritin, and lactate dehydrogenase [LDH]), and 25OHVitamin D were measured. The mean age of patients was 53Â years, and 54% were male. They had moderate, severe, and critical illnesses in 22%, 47%, and 31%, respectively. CRP, D-dimer, and ferritin increased with the severity of the disease. The lower median values of Mg, Na, 25OHVitamin D, Ca, LDH, and higher median lymphocyte counts were observed in the moderate vs. the severe group (P"‰<"‰0.05). These parameters have acceptable sensitivity and specificity at the suggested cut-off level to discriminate the moderate and critical cases. Serum parameters introduced in this study are appropriate for differentiating between critical and moderate cases. The electrolyte imbalance can predict critical patients.
Nature.com
A molecularly integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal network coordinates flexible learning and memory
Behavioral flexibility-that is, the ability to deviate from established behavioral sequences-is critical for navigating dynamic environments and requires the durable encoding and retrieval of new memories to guide future choice. The orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) supports outcome-guided behaviors. However, the coordinated neural circuitry and cellular mechanisms by which OFC connections sustain flexible learning and memory remain elusive. Here we demonstrate in mice that basolateral amygdala (BLA)â†’OFC projections bidirectionally control memory formation when familiar behaviors are unexpectedly not rewarded, whereas OFCâ†’dorsomedial striatum (DMS) projections facilitate memory retrieval. OFC neuronal ensembles store a memory trace for newly learned information, which appears to be facilitated by circuit-specific dendritic spine plasticity and neurotrophin signaling within defined BLA"“OFC"“DMS connections and obstructed by cocaine. Thus, we describe the directional transmission of information within an integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal circuit across time, whereby novel memories are encoded by BLAâ†’OFC inputs, represented within OFC ensembles and retrieved via OFCâ†’DMS outputs during future choice.
Nature.com
Antipsychotic-induced weight gain and metabolic effects show diurnal dependence and are reversible with time restricted feeding
Antipsychotic drugs (AP) are highly efficacious treatments for psychiatric disorders but are associated with significant metabolic side-effects. The circadian clock maintains metabolic homeostasis by sustaining daily rhythms in feeding, fasting and hormone regulation but how circadian rhythms interact with AP and its associated metabolic side-effects is not well-known. We hypothesized that time of AP dosing impacts the development of metabolic side-effects. Weight gain and metabolic side-effects were compared in C57Bl/6 mice and humans dosed with APs in either the morning or evening. In mice, AP dosing at the start of the light cycle/rest period (AM) resulted in significant increase in food intake and weight gain compared with equivalent dose before the onset of darkness/active period (PM). Time of AP dosing also impacted circadian gene expression, metabolic hormones and inflammatory pathways and their diurnal expression patterns. We also conducted a retrospective examination of weight and metabolic outcomes in patients who received risperidone (RIS) for the treatment of serious mental illness and observed a significant association between time of dosing and severity of RIS-induced metabolic side-effects. Time restricted feeding (TRF) has been shown in both mouse and some human studies to be an effective therapeutic intervention against obesity and metabolic disease. We demonstrate, for the first time, that TRF is an effective intervention to reduce AP-induced metabolic side effects in mice. These studies identify highly effective and translatable interventions with potential to mitigate AP-induced metabolic side effects.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Geological constraints on dynamic changes of fluid pressure in seismic cycles
Fluid pressure along faults plays a significant role in fault behaviors in seismic cycles in subduction zones. When a thermal pressurization event occurs, the fluid pressure rises; conversely, when a fault-valve behavior event occurs, the fluid pressure falls. The stress state changes with seismic cycles from a reverse fault regime to a normal fault regime, as observed in both geophysical observations and geological records. Fluid pressure has been estimated for both modern accretionary prisms and exhumed accretionary complexes. However, changes in fluid pressure on seismogenic faults have not been connected to seismic cycles. Here, we quantitatively show the dynamic change in fluid pressure in a seismogenic fault with geological evidence from an exhumed accretionary complex. We found extensional veins related to seismogenic fault records that exchanged stress states the during seismic cycles. We also constrained the fluid pressure quantitatively, both at an increasing stage during an event and at a decreasing stage after an event. In this procedure, we propose new methods to constrain the magnitude of vertical stress and rock tensile strength.
Nature.com
Revealing the spatiotemporal complexity of the magnitude distribution and b-value during an earthquake sequence
The Magnitude"“Frequency-Distribution (MFD) of earthquakes is typically modeled with the (tapered) Gutenberg"“Richter relation. The main parameter of this relation, the b-value, controls the relative rate of small and large earthquakes. Resolving spatiotemporal variations of the b-value is critical to understanding the earthquake occurrence process and improving earthquake forecasting. However, this variation is not well understood. Here we present remarkable MFD variability during the complex 2016/17 central Italy sequence using a high-resolution earthquake catalog. Isolating seismically active volumes ('clusters') reveals that the MFD differed in nearby clusters, varied or remained constant in time depending on the cluster, and increased in b-value in the cluster where the largest earthquake eventually occurred. These findings suggest that the fault system's heterogeneity and complexity influence the MFD. Our findings raise the question "b-value of what?": interpreting and using MFD variability needs a spatiotemporal scale that is physically meaningful, like the one proposed here.
Nature.com
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Imaging CuO nanocube hollowing in solution by quantitative in situ X-ray ptychography
Understanding morphological changes of nanoparticles in solution is essential to tailor the functionality of devices used in energy generation and storage. However, we lack experimental methods that can visualize these processes in solution, or in electrolyte, and provide three-dimensional information. Here, we show how X-ray ptychography enables in situ nano-imaging of the formation and hollowing of nanoparticles in solution at 155"‰Â°C. We simultaneously image the growth of about 100 nanocubes with a spatial resolution of 66"‰nm. The quantitative phase images give access to the third dimension, allowing to additionally study particle thickness. We reveal that the substrate hinders their out-of-plane growth, thus the nanocubes are in fact nanocuboids. Moreover, we observe that the reduction of Cu2O to Cu triggers the hollowing of the nanocuboids. We critically assess the interaction of X-rays with the liquid sample. Our method enables detailed in-solution imaging for a wide range of reaction conditions.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
A prospective observational study of post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue syndrome following the first pandemic wave in Germany and biomarkers associated with symptom severity
A subset of patients has long-lasting symptoms after mild to moderate Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a prospective observational cohort study, we analyze clinical and laboratory parameters in 42 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients (29 female/13 male, median age 36.5 years) with persistent moderate to severe fatigue and exertion intolerance six months following COVID-19. Further we evaluate an age- and sex-matched postinfectious non-COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome cohort comparatively. Most post-COVID-19 syndrome patients are moderately to severely impaired in daily live. 19 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients fulfill the 2003 Canadian Consensus Criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. Disease severity and symptom burden is similar in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and non-COVID-19/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients. Hand grip strength is diminished in most patients compared to normal values in healthy. Association of hand grip strength with hemoglobin, interleukin 8 and C-reactive protein in post-COVID-19 syndrome/non-myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with hemoglobin, N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide, bilirubin, and ferritin in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome may indicate low level inflammation and hypoperfusion as potential pathomechanisms.
Nature.com
Real-world effectiveness of a social-psychological intervention translated from controlled trials to classrooms
Social-psychological interventions have raised the learning and performance of students in rigorous efficacy trials. Yet, after they are distributed "in the wild" for students to self-administer, there has been little research following up on their translational effectiveness. We used cutting-edge educational technology to tailor, scale up, and track a previously-validated Strategic Resource Use intervention among 12,065 college students in 14 STEM and Economics classes. Students who self-administered this "Exam Playbook" benefitted by an average of 2.17 percentage points (i.e., a standardized effect size of 0.18), compared to non-users. This effect size was 1.65 percentage points when controlling for college entrance exam scores and 1.75 [âˆ’1.88] for adding [dropping] the Exam Playbook in stratified matching analyses. Average benefits differed in magnitude by the conduciveness of the class climate (including peer norms and incentives), gender, first-generation status, as well as how often and how early they used the intervention. These findings on how, when, and who naturally adopts these resources address a need to improve prediction, translation, and scalability of social-psychological intervention benefits.
Nature.com
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Nature.com
Lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents and deep eutectic solvents
This work presents the chemo-enzymatic Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of Î±-benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents as well as deep eutectic solvents (DES). In the first part of the work the effect of selected reaction conditions on the reaction rate was determined. The oxidation process was most effective in ethyl acetate at 55Â Â°C, with the use of lipase B from Candida antarctica immobilized on acrylic resin and UHP as oxidant. Ultimately, these preliminary studies prompted the development of an effective method for the implementation of lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in DES. The highest conversion was indicated when the oxidizing agent was a component of DESs (minimal DESs). The fastest conversion of ketones to lactones was observed in a mixture of choline chloride with urea hydrogen peroxide. In this case, after 3Â days, the conversion of the ketones to lactones products exceeded 92% for all substrates. As a result, two new lactones were obtained and fully characterized by spectroscopic data.
Comments / 0