Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
WILL COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Woman Wounded by Gunfire During Argument on CTA Red Line Train: Police

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday near the Loop while aboard a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said. Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender at around 12:09 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street. The woman was shot on the train...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Brookfield Conservation Commission met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: I. Call to Order/Roll Call II. Appointments and Presentations III. Public Comment Any member of the audience who wishes to address the commission may do so at this time IV. Omnibus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:01. 12:00. 12:00. 10:41.
BROOKFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Reed Smith joins partnership with Children First Fund

Reed Smith's Chicago office today announced a new partnership with the Children First Fund (CFF), the Chicago Public Schools Foundation, and Edward Tilden Community Academy. The firm is engaged in CFF's School Partnership Program, a three-year opportunity to provide financial and in-kind... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:04.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Ingredion Inc. (INGR:NYQ) shares down in week ending Aug. 27

Western Springs tennis player Mason Mazzone won 54 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 4. They are ranked 3,490th, down from 3,474th the week before. Their 54 points playing doubles equal...
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL

