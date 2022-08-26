How many points did Kruthi Sudhir from Bloomington win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 12?

Read full article on original website
How high did Dunlap junior tennis player Matthew Choy rank in Boys' 18 doubles bracket by week ending June 4?
Peoria tennis player Carson Getz won 50 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 20. Their 50 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
Illinois Football: Illini game time, injury report, and betting tips vs Indiana
After a week zero victory over Wyoming, the Illinois football team looks to build on momentum against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Illini has only played Indiana twice since 2013, and both matchups went in favor of the Hoosiers by double-digit points. Illinois does lead the series overall,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Davidsmeyer: 'See some of the concerns that law enforcement and prosecutors have with the SAFE-T Act'
Lincoln tennis player Bailee Pineda won 50 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 50 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
City of Oak Forest City Crime Prevention Commission met Aug. 17
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Correspondence to the Commission 4. Approve July 20, 2022 Minutes 5. Treasurer's Report & Budget 6. Old Business a. Discussion and consideration...
City of Marquette Heights City Council met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the council:PLEDGECALL TO ORDERROLL CALLREPORTS OF CITY OFFICIALS:MAYORCITY CLERKCITY TREASURERCITY ATTORNEYCOMMUNICATIONSCITIZENS WISHING TO ADDRESS THE COUNCILREPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEESWATER AND SEWER...
