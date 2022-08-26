Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "Starting soon, the #LocalInfrastructureHub & @leagueofcities will be offering bootcamps to help small..."

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
City of Geneseo Board of Police Commission met Aug 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. ROLL CALL 2. PUBLIC COMMENT - LIMIT OF 3 MINUTES PER PERSON 3. LETTER OF APPRECIATION TO JAMES URQUIZA 4. WELCOME TO CHRIS ENDRESS 5. LOCAL RULES UPDATE Motion to change the minimum... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com
Village of Machesney Park Planning & Economic Development Committee met Aug, 1
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: I. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum II. Approval of Minutes from July 5, 2022 PED Meeting III. Ordinance 37-22, Variances from Rear Yard Setback Requirements,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:29. 15:30. 15:21. 15:21. 15:21. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri...
spotonillinois.com
Frerichs Needs to Explain $1.6 Billion in Missing State Funds
Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office failed to provide proper accounting for more than $1.6 billion in state fund deposits according to a report by the Office of the Illinois Auditor General. On page 142 the report states: "The Office of the Treasurer (the Office) had inadequate...
spotonillinois.com
Pritzker's Failure Tour Rolls on Through Rockford
J.B. Pritzker has spent his entire term as Governor ignoring rising crime in Illinois' largest cities. It's only fitting that on the final day of his "Think Big" bus tour he'd visit Rockford - a city hit hardest by one of the biggest failures of his governorship. In 2021, the media...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Kane County Reporter area weekly mass times
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 20 in Batavia was 608 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by David Basara for a modular augmented reality controller. It was filed on Dec.... ★...
spotonillinois.com
How many Kane County black third graders failed the 2021 state English exam?
Value in Industrials stocks fell 9.8 percent on Aug. 25 from the previous day. The strongest performing Industrials company in Illinois was Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ), sitting 2,374,653.1 percent higher to sell at $388.15. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK:NAQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Tech Health Plan Members: Claim Your Benefit for Back and Joint Pain with Hinge Health
We are thrilled to continue to offer you free access to Hinge Health through the IIT health plan! Hinge Health goes above and beyond traditional physical therapy to help you take control of back and joint pain. Join today, and get a complimentary yoga mat! Your custom Hinge Health...
spotonillinois.com
Machine operator sues Illinois Central Railroad over alleged work-related injuries
BELLEVILLE - A machine operator and laborer is suing Illinois Central Railroad Company over injuries he claims were related to his work. Alan Swanstrom filed the complaint in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Illinois Central Railroad Company and CN Transportation Limited,...
RELATED PEOPLE
spotonillinois.com
St. Libory, Illinois had a median home sale price of $142,000 of three homes in July 2022
These are the top three home sales for St. Libory, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were three homes sold, with a median home sale price of $142,000 in St. Libory. Top three home sales in St. Libory for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceMegan... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Baker's dozen: 13 places to get great doughnuts in southwestern IL. Vote for your favorite
Well, I got my baker's dozen. Last week I asked for nominations for a new food poll - doughnuts! - and readers came through. Thanks for that. I'm glad so ...
spotonillinois.com
East St. Louis man charged with fraud conspiracy
EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man was charged Thursday with several counts relating to a conspiracy to defraud local financial institutions. Kevin A. Hines, 66, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 25 with continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony; conspiracy to commit... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
St. Ann's resumes ministries post-COVID
Members of St. Ann's Episcopal Church have resumed all of the ministries that preceded the pandemic and added several more. "St. Ann's has come through the most difficult years of [...] Subscribe or Login to continue reading this quality article by The Woodstock Independant Start...
spotonillinois.com
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog. According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just after...
spotonillinois.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 29 at 11:05AM CDT until August 29 at 11:15AM CDT by NWS
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN OGLE AND WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed... Posted in:. Places:. 21:11. 21:11.
spotonillinois.com
Rockford tennis player Taylor Buhl ranks in Girls' 14 singles bracket in week ending Aug. 19
There is one junior tennis player from Loves Park ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 19 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Christian Ciembronowicz is the top ranked boy in the category...
Comments / 0