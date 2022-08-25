Read full article on original website
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 26, 2022
Walleye fishing is hot right now from the Ohio state line all the way to the New York state line. Walleye can be found in 55-to-70 feet of water. Anglers are using a variety of plugs off planner boards to catch their limit of Walleye. Steelhead will start moving in towards shallow water once the water temperature of the lake starts cooling down.
Late Season Fluking
In New Jersey, the end of the summer is bittersweet. Kids head back to school in early September, and the beautiful, but sometimes unbearably humid summer weather makes fishing difficult, as the temptation to stop fishing and take a swim increases with the air temperature. But, for dedicated summer flounder...
