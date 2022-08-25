Walleye fishing is hot right now from the Ohio state line all the way to the New York state line. Walleye can be found in 55-to-70 feet of water. Anglers are using a variety of plugs off planner boards to catch their limit of Walleye. Steelhead will start moving in towards shallow water once the water temperature of the lake starts cooling down.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO