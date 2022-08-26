Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning
Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as stocks in the region rebounded after the recent sell-off with traders picking up some stocks at a bargain, even as continuing concerns remain over the outlook for interest rates and potential recession. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
NASDAQ
Why Coinbase Global Stock Couldn't Maintain Its Pop Today
Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ: COIN) Monday got off to a roaring start before investors began selling off the shares again. Early on, the cryptocurrency exchange operator benefited from the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) above a psychologically important price level; for the most part, though, such assets are still shivering as they come to grips with being stuck in the crypto winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Sell-Off From Last Trading Day Continues Into Monday's Pre-Market
For sure it wasn’t the way we had hoped to close out the week of trading Friday, but the market indices bled out goodwill garnered earlier this month, when investors had seemed to talk themselves into the Fed making short work of interest rate hikes in the interest of seeing the economy grow again. But at the Jackson Hole symposium Friday morning, Fed Chair Jay Powell slammed the door on this notion.
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
NASDAQ
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
NASDAQ
U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Lower Close Could Trigger Start of Short-Term Correction
FXEmpire.com - The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies late Monday after touching a 20-year high early in the session. The move was fueled by follow-through buying tied to Friday’s hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Traders are blaming a jump in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?
Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 12% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $346 per share, it is trading 13% below its fair value of $399 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. While the investment bank topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter, the net revenues were down 23% y-o-y to $11.86 billion. It was driven by a 79% drop in the net revenues in the asset management unit, followed by a 41% decline in the investment banking division. The asset management suffered due to net losses in equity investments and lower lending and debt investment revenues. Similarly, the investment banking segment struggled due to lower underwriting revenues driven by a significant decline in deal volumes. On the flip side, the above negative growth was somewhat offset by a 32% rise in the global markets and a 25% increase in the consumer & wealth management segments. On the expense front, the firm’s noninterest expenses as a % of revenues increased from 56% to 65% in the quarter. Further, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$92 million to $667 million. Overall, it translated into an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion – down 48% y-o-y.
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Tencent Music (TME) Stock?
Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 16, 2022 $0.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
NASDAQ
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Best Stocks To Buy Today? 3 EV Battery Stocks For Your Watchlist
3 Top EV Battery Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2022. EV battery stocks are on the rise as the electric vehicle market continues to grow. Lithium-ion batteries are the most popular type of EV battery, and they are used in a variety of EV applications including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The global EV battery market is expected to reach $137.34 billion by 2025. This growth is being driven by a number of factors including the increasing sales of EVs, stricter emissions regulations, and declining battery prices.
NASDAQ
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) was launched on 05/27/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization...
NASDAQ
The Megatrend Stock Investors Might Be Missing
Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses the opportunity in investing in homebuilder stocks like Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), and NVR (NYSE: NVR). These companies benefit from the long-term trend of low existing home inventory in the U.S. He argues that the risk of a housing crash is overblown because demand is so high, unlike during the financial crisis.
NASDAQ
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $37.89, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL
The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of SOCL were off about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
NASDAQ
MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Operations sector might want to consider either Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) or Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
Comments / 0