3 Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Rating a Strong Buy
Given the current market uncertainty, investors may find refuge in value investments or dividend stocks. Join Ari Gutman in today’s segment as he shares what 3 dividend stocks analysts are currently rating as ‘Strong Buys!’
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
Best Buy is scheduled to deliver fiscal Q2 2023 results. Management has already warned of soft financial Q2 results due to the challenging macro environment. Best Buy (BBY) is scheduled to report financial results for the fiscal Q2 2023 on August 30, 2022, ending on July 30, 2022. In the quarter, the company faced a challenging macro environment as high inflation hurt consumer spending power. Overall customer demand within the consumer electronics sector was also weak, which is expected to negatively affect financial results. TipRanks’ website traffic tool hints at mixed earnings from the retail technology player.
Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential
There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets...
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Five-star rated insider Michael Aaron Zakuta has been buying shares of Plaza Retail REIT recently. For multiple reasons, it seems like he may be onto something, and investors should consider looking into the stock. Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s discover why FRHC, PDD, IONS, CTLT, and TELL stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Freedom Holding...
Here’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
Three analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock on August 29. Let’s learn more about what triggered their optimism. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 14 on September 7, three Wall Street analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 29. This shows that the Street is impressed with CEO Tim Cook’s endeavor in achieving the target launch date despite supply chain issues and COVID-19-related shutdowns. The analysts who have recently reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock are David Vogt of UBS (NYSE:UBS), Samik Chatterjee of J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), and Daniel Ives of Wedbush.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Joins the S&P 600; Stock Surges
Avid Technolgy’s (AVID) stock is surging in pre-market activity on Tuesday, after it was announced the stock will join the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. The stock price jumped because whenever a stock is added to an index, all ETFs that track that index automatically purchase that stock. Avid...
Will Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rebound on Plans to Boost Organic Growth?
Disney’s latest initiatives should brighten up its prospects and provide support to its beaten-down stock, which has crashed 27.2% so far this year. Let’s learn more about the company’s recent moves. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is firing on all cylinders to accelerate organic growth by boosting...
Here’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
On paper, KB Home delivered solid results for its second quarter earnings results and encouraged observers by holding true to its forward guidance. However, overwhelming economic pressures might bode poorly for KBH stock. Investors assessing the narrative for homebuilding company KB Home (KBH) face a tough dilemma. On one hand,...
ESRT Stock: Here’s Why Its Outlook is Gloomy
Despite the Manhattan and greater New York metropolitan area coming out Covid-19 related restrictions, Empire State Realty’s results remain rather weak. The company’s financials have yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels, while the office and retail real estate markets appear somewhat weak. Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) suffered...
‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank’s intention to curb inflation even if it causes “some pain” spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its...
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
This week’s earning reports will shed a light on the retail sector, Chinese internet segment, cyber-security sphere and the semiconductor industry. Investors will get a clearer picture when Best Buy, Baidu, Broadcom, CrowdStrike and Lululemon will publish reports later this week. Earnings season is getting into its final stretch...
Is Olin (NYSE:OLN) a Good Stock to Buy?
Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
Snowflake Stock’s Rebound Could Continue, Even as Market Rally Fades
Snowflake stock took off following its incredible Q2 earnings result that saw revenue soar 83%. Even as a recession looms, Snowflake has the tools to continue beating expectations that still seem far too modest, given the caliber of its management. Shares of data-warehousing service provider Snowflake (SNOW) heated up last...
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
ChargePoint’s second-quarter results may be impacted by supply chain issues and increased input costs. However, in the long run, the company may be able to beat these headwinds and turn profitable. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is scheduled to release its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending July...
Killam Apartment REIT: Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Worth Buying?
Killam Apartment REIT has earned a Strong Buy from analysts, who think that the stock has upside potential from here. A 4% dividend yield is a good starting point, but there are other factors that make KMP.UN stock an attractive investment. Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has been a solid...
All Eyes on Lululemon’s (NASDAQ:LULU) Q2 Results
Athletic wear company Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to release its second-quarter results after the market closes on September 1. Data from TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool suggests that the company is likely to report a decent quarter. LULU stock, which has lost 20.7% so far this year, recently...
