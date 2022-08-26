Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Three Vehicle Accident Injures Three
Monticello Firefighters, WC Sheriff’s Deputies, and WC EMS responded to a three-vehicle injury accident on Highway 90 in the Touristville community around 7:00 Monday evening. Two people were taken to the LCRH for treatment and one other person was taken to the WCH for treatment.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was charged Sunday after police said she crashed into a parked car. Lena Carver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief. Police responded to Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint when they determined Carver...
somerset106.com
Temporary Diversion on KY 80 in Pulaski County to Begin Wednesday, Aug. 31
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary traffic diversion beginning this week on KY 80 in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, eastbound KY 80 traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted onto the old westbound KY 80 travel lanes from Mark-Shopville Road (mile point 27.3) to just west of the KY 461 intersection (mile point 27.5). The diversion is necessary to allow for crews to install a cross drain beneath the roadway. The traffic diversion will remain in place approximately five weeks.
z93country.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Three Vehicles
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello woman has kept the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Monticello Police Department busy overnight Thursday into Friday morning after stealing a total of three vehicles. At approximately 1:24 am on August 26, 2022, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center...
lakercountry.com
Ford parade record attempt falls short in Somerset
The westbound lanes of the Cumberland Parkway were closed Saturday afternoon in an attempt to break a world record for the longest parade of Ford vehicles, but the attempt fell just short. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, the unofficial total was 1,130 Ford vehicles in the parade, which...
lakercountry.com
71 new Covid cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 71 new COVID cases in Russell County on Monday. Neighboring Pulaski County was among the top 20 counties in the state with the highest number of Covid cases at 181. Wayne County reported 128 cases, Adair had 94 cases, Casey had 65, Clinton...
lakercountry.com
Former Adair County Judge Executive, County Clerk Ann Melton passes away
Former Adair County Judge Executive Ann Melton has passed away. Melton served as Adair County Judge Executive for eight years from 2007-2015 and also served as County Clerk for eight years from 1999-2007. Melton was named County Judge Executive of the Year at the 2014 Kentucky Emergency Services Convention. Arrangements...
lakercountry.com
Russell Co. with continued medium level of Covid spread
Russell County remains in the “yellow” category of Covid this week, indicating a medium level of community spread. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has four counties, Casey, Pulaski, Wayne and McCreary, in the “red” or high Covid community spread level, five counties in the “yellow” level, including Adair, Green, Cumberland, and Clinton, along with Russell, and one, Taylor County, in the “green” or low level of community spread.
lakercountry.com
2 Russell Springs men arrested on felony charges in Adair
Two Russell Springs men were arrested on felony charges in neighboring Adair County this past Friday, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Following an observed traffic violation on KY 92, Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of KY 55 south and the Veterans Memorial Bypass.
z93country.com
Recent Sheriff’s Department Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Donathan W. UpChurch of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and for a traffic violation. Trenton Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession...
q95fm.net
Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky
A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
lakercountry.com
Two RS men arrested in separate incidents
Two Russell Springs men were arrested in separate incidents overnight into Monday morning, according to jail records. Devan Durrant, age 28, was arrested by the Russell Springs Police Department just before 1 a.m. Monday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with only one headlight.
z93country.com
Overdose Investigation Leads to Arrest
Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Jeremiah Peyton of Georgetown was arrested during a traffic stop on KY 3284 by Monticello Police Lieutenant Josh Asberry and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin). Peyton’s arrest is...
wtloam.com
EKY Police Warning Businesses Of ATM Robberies
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Investigators say they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties. They say the thefts are occurring after the business has closed. Officials say they are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores. If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
wtloam.com
Investigation Widens Into String Of ATM Thefts
An investigation into a string of thefts targeting ATMs widens in the area. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties, including Laurel. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the ATM and pull it out. Several of the thefts were caught on surveillance video. Whitley County police say the suspect tried to do the same thing at a store just off Interstate 75 exit 15. During that incident, they stole a truck in Corbin that they backed in and in another incident a church van was used. Police say they also recieved a report that another store, just across the border in Tennessee, off Interstate 75, was hit over the weekend. Investigators say they are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores. They say the thefts are occurring after the business has closed. If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
z93country.com
Wayne County Man Arrested on Federal Indictment
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 27, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy D. Lowe, a.k.a. Jim Bob Lowe of Monticello, Ky. on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Indictment Arrest Warrant. Lowes Federal Indictment was...
