A new software-based tool may help ODs and MDs diagnose dry eye quicker and with greater accuracy. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. It’s often challenging for doctors to discover the root cause of a patient’s dry eye, as there is a long list of potential explanations for their ocular dryness or inflammation. In addition to determining the cause, it’s also necessary to identify the severity of the signs or symptoms in patients suffering from dry eye disease (DED) to be able to prescribe the most appropriate treatment. Yet, no standard criteria exist for grading the severity of the condition. To help simplify the process of diagnosing and determining the severity of DED, researchers recently developed and tested a clinical decision support system. Their results showed that the system helped ophthalmologists diagnose disease more quickly and accurately than traditional methods.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO