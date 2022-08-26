Read full article on original website
reviewofoptometry.com
Add OCT to ICD-10 Glaucoma Grading, Experts Argue
Structural damage seen on OCT is more representative of glaucoma staging systems than perimetry. Photo: James L. Fanelli, OD. Click image to enlarge. The current ICD-10 glaucoma severity grading system is based on the extent of regional involvement. Given the known poor sensitivity of the 24-2 visual field (VF) test in detecting early disease and macular damage, a team of researchers recently proposed, in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, that the ICD-10 codes do not accurately reflect the extent of glaucomatous damage. On the other hand, posterior segment imaging with spectral-domain or swept-source OCT provides useful information to identify structural glaucomatous damage and disease progression. The team’s study demonstrated that the current ICD grading system for glaucoma severity often underestimates the extent of disease due to the 24-2 VF missing central involvement. They proposed that incorporating additional tests that better assess central involvement might help the ICD-10 more accurately reflect the extent of glaucomatous damage.
reviewofoptometry.com
Diagnostic Algorithm For Dry Eye Shows Impressive Performance
A new software-based tool may help ODs and MDs diagnose dry eye quicker and with greater accuracy. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. It’s often challenging for doctors to discover the root cause of a patient’s dry eye, as there is a long list of potential explanations for their ocular dryness or inflammation. In addition to determining the cause, it’s also necessary to identify the severity of the signs or symptoms in patients suffering from dry eye disease (DED) to be able to prescribe the most appropriate treatment. Yet, no standard criteria exist for grading the severity of the condition. To help simplify the process of diagnosing and determining the severity of DED, researchers recently developed and tested a clinical decision support system. Their results showed that the system helped ophthalmologists diagnose disease more quickly and accurately than traditional methods.
reviewofoptometry.com
Vertical C/D Ratio Can Help Monitor Non-glaucomatous Eyes
Monitoring the vertical cup-to-disc ratio may aid in assessing non-glaucomatous eyes. Photo: James L. Fanelli, OD. Click image to enlarge. It is plausible that many who were initially diagnosed with healthy eyes could progress pathologically into glaucoma in the long term. To identify healthy eyes that may progress into glaucoma or glaucoma suspect, a team of researchers recently focused on the clinical morphology of the optic disc, specifically the vertical cup-to-disc ratio. Their classification of non-glaucomatous healthy eyes that they demonstrated in a paper in Journal of Glaucoma may help identify those who maintain a non-glaucoma status for an extended period of 10 years.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
