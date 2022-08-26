ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds aim to stop 4-game road skid, play the Nationals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (48-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (2-10, 6.44 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -138, Reds +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to end their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 42-83 overall and 19-44 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

Cincinnati has gone 22-39 on the road and 48-75 overall. The Reds have a 31-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has a .246 batting average to rank sixth on the Nationals, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Joey Meneses is 12-for-43 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

