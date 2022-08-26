ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels face the Blue Jays looking to stop road slide

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (52-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-55, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -183, Angels +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a six-game road skid.

Toronto has a 36-25 record at home and a 68-55 record overall. The Blue Jays have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

Los Angeles has a 52-73 record overall and a 26-37 record on the road. The Angels are 18-53 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 19 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs while hitting .262 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 1-9, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

