Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 40-21 in home games and 72-53 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has a 78-48 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Braves have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .444.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 17-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .553. Vaughn Grissom is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Braves: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

