Philadelphia, PA

Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to stop their five-game skid with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 70-55 overall and 37-29 in home games. The Phillies are 31-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 21-41 record on the road and a 47-77 record overall. The Pirates are 32-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .213 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-43 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs while hitting .254 for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
