Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter a matchup with the San Francisco Giants as losers of six straight games.

Minnesota is 35-28 in home games and 62-61 overall. The Twins have gone 27-47 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 27-33 record in road games and a 61-62 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gio Urshela has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 16 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .251 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 10-for-27 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.