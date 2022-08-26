ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
madisoncollege.edu

Need help paying for Health Care?

Healthcare Navigators from Covering Wisconsin will be available at Madison College to provide FREE in-person help to answer questions and enroll in health insurance/BadgerCare. Drop-in times or scheduled appointment times are available at www.coveringwi.org/enroll for Madison College. Learn more and ask questions:. Every Monday 11 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Center for...
MADISON, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Keep your mind healthy this semester!

On Tuesday, September 6 from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. please join the Peer Health Educators in the Center for Health and Well-Being room 100A in the Health Building for a FREE mindfulness book and mental health resources. Questions? Email us at studentwellness@madisoncollege.edu.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy