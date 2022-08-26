Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
Set in Boston of the 1990s, ‘City on a Hill’ is a riveting tale of good versus evil, morality versus corruption, and hope versus cynicism. The plot predominantly revolves around two people. Former FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) represents the contemporary state of Boston, whereas assistant district attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) embodies what Boston can be. The two men can’t be more different. But their complex dynamic invariably changes both of them. In season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Ugly, Like I Said,’ Grace Campbell, an important character in season 2, returns as the trial for her son’s death enters the final stage. Jackie continues to investigate exactly what happened to Dominique and learns that she was drugged. Siobhan receives threats from the mob because of her case against the Big Dig. Meanwhile, Jenny tries to get the FBI to reinstate her husband. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Where Was The Patient Filmed?
Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, FX’s ‘The Patient’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around Alan Strauss and Sam Fortner. The former is a therapist who recently lost his wife and is fighting with his demons, and the latter is a serial killer who cannot help but give in to his murderous urges. Sam demands something quite unusual therapeutically from Alan, that is, to curb his homicidal urges while keeping him captive. Now, the experienced therapist must unravel the killer’s mind and do everything he can to stop him from getting his hands bloody again.
‘Trying’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+
“Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+. The British comedy series will return for another new slate of episodes. The news of the renewal for the favorably reviewed series comes three days ahead of its upcoming Season 3 finale, which will debut on the streamer on Friday. When “Trying” premiered its first season on Apple TV+ in May 2020, all eight episodes became available to watch on the platform on the same day. Since then, the series has shifted to a weekly format, with a new episode becoming available on the platform each Friday this season. The Season...
Gabriel Byrne Heads To Broadway With Solo Show ‘Walking With Ghosts’
Actor Gabriel Byrne will bring his solo show Walking with Ghosts to Broadway this Fall, with a limited engagement of the production, directed by Lonny Price, beginning performances on Oct. 18 at the Music Box Theatre. The show officially opens on Thursday, Oct. 27 and runs for 75 performances only. The production, adapted from Byrne’s memoir of the same name, was announced today by producers Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street. “What an honor to be on Broadway again, especially in a glorious venue like the Music Box,” Byrne said in a statement. “It was a real joy to hear laughter in...
Do the Velaryons Practice Incest Like Targaryens? Explained
With the release of ‘House of the Dragon,’ HBO has brought us back to the world of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and it is filled with more dragons, backstabbing, and incest than ever before. Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ and is based on certain sections of the 2018 book ‘Fire & Blood’ by George R. R. Martin, who is also the co-creator of ‘House of the Dragon.’ The major players in the newer series are different, but the great game remains the same. In the ‘Game of Thrones‘ TV series, House Velaryon doesn’t hold any prominence. In the second season of the original show, the Velaryons support Stannis Baratheon’s claim to the Iron Throne. That isn’t the case in ‘House of the Dragon,’ Like their Targaryen overlords, the Velaryons are at the height of their power during the reign of Viserys I, much of which is due to the accomplishments of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the richest and one of the most powerful men in Westeros.
The Gold Machine review – Iain Sinclair confronts imperial ancestors in Peru trek
Accompanying the book of the same name, Iain Sinclair extends his psychogeographic franchise out to the New World in this lightly dramatised documentary, which traces the 1891 trek of his great-grandfather Arthur Sinclair into the Amazon jungle to set up a coffee plantation for the Peruvian Corporation of London. Kicking off with testimony from the Asháninka people whose land was hijacked, his stated aim is a Conradian voyage upriver – only reversing the “romance” surrounding the colonial plunder of the time and still stinking out certain culture-war circles today.
