With the release of ‘House of the Dragon,’ HBO has brought us back to the world of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and it is filled with more dragons, backstabbing, and incest than ever before. Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ and is based on certain sections of the 2018 book ‘Fire & Blood’ by George R. R. Martin, who is also the co-creator of ‘House of the Dragon.’ The major players in the newer series are different, but the great game remains the same. In the ‘Game of Thrones‘ TV series, House Velaryon doesn’t hold any prominence. In the second season of the original show, the Velaryons support Stannis Baratheon’s claim to the Iron Throne. That isn’t the case in ‘House of the Dragon,’ Like their Targaryen overlords, the Velaryons are at the height of their power during the reign of Viserys I, much of which is due to the accomplishments of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the richest and one of the most powerful men in Westeros.

