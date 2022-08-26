Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal wreck in Antioch identified
Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.
WSMV
Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
16-year-old killed in East Nashville Sunday evening, suspect arrested
One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the South 5th Street near the Cayce Homes.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
WSMV
Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Beagle rescued after falling 60 feet from cliff in Putnam County
A mountain rescue team saved the day after a dog fell 60 feet down a cliff in Putnam County early Sunday morning.
wgnsradio.com
An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
WSMV
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
fox17.com
Police: Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested at border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2019 has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. Metro Nashville Police say Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend in El Paso. She allegedly killed her fiancé—Ismael Rodriguez, 44—back in Sept. 2019.
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Franklin County Schools says some buses aren't running
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
