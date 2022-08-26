ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowelltown, TN

WSMV

Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Cookeville, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

