RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.

NEVADA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO