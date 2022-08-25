ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane at Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re heading to California be prepared to face longer than normal travel times as road repairs will reduce lanes. Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th. Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to...
NEVADA STATE

