BIRMINGHAM – After going scoreless in the first half, UAB men's soccer (2-0-0) put three goals in the back of the net in the final 45 minutes to cruise to a 3-0 victory over Queens (0-2-0). The Blazers were not able to break through in the first half despite a handful of quality chances. In the 26th minute, Oskar Wolf of Queens was sent off with his second yellow card of the match, leaving the Royals shorthanded.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO