Read full article on original website
Related
WCBC Radio
County Commissioners asked to reduce tip jar tax
A local bar and restaurant owner has requested the Allegany County Commissioners to consider reducing the 40% tax businesses are hit with for paper gaming/ tip jars operations. The funding is used by the county to contribute to fire and rescue departments and for board of education capital projects. Jim Lashbaugh who owns bar and grills in Cresaptown and Frostburg said that with the cost of doing business rising and inflation skyrocketing- the tax hit on tip jars is just another burden for the hospitality industry. County Administrator Jason Bennett said the county has explored changing the tax split but none of those formulas make sense at this point…
WCBC Radio
Allegany County’s Health Officer Mayer steppes down
After more than seven years on the job, Jenelle Mayer has stepped down as Allegany County's health officer. Mayer landed the job in April of 2016 after an extensive search to replace longtime director Sue Raver. The final three plus years of Mayer’s tenure was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the virus has been contracted by more than 19,000 county residents to date- with close to 400 deaths reported- Mayer seldom made herself available for media interviews during the health crisis. As she leaves the position, Allegany County continues to have among the lowest rates of those fully vaccinated. County Commissioner David Caporale was among those confirming Mayer’s resignation…
WCBC Radio
ACM Hosts Expressions Opening Reception
Allegany College of Maryland will host an opening reception for its 2022 Expressions Exhibit in the Hazen Gallery from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on September 7. Featuring student readings, art displays and music, the reception is an opportunity for the community to celebrate the creative work of ACM students, as published in the 2022 edition of Expressions literary magazine. The Hazen Gallery is located in ACM’s College Center. The student art exhibit is open to the public through September 30.
WCBC Radio
Teacher Shortage
Thousands of Maryland students are now back in school- and many systems across the state are operating with serious teacher shortage. While Allegany and Garrett County school systems are adequately staffed at this point- state education officials admit this year will be a challenge. WBAL reports across Maryland, local school systems have developed what they call backup plans to help them respond to the teacher shortage, but even with first-time teachers coming onboard, the numbers are still not adding up. Clarence Crawford, president of the Maryland State Board of Education, says while some of the efforts being taken may help for now, the board knows it's dealing with a long-term teacher shortage problem…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCBC Radio
Frostburg House Fire under investigation
The cause of a Sunday house fire in Frostburg is under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office has issued a preliminary report:. LOCATION / ADDRESS: 93 Mt. Pleasant Street, Frostburg, Allegany County. TYPE OF INCIDENT: basement fire. DESCRIPTION OF STRUCTURE / PROPERTY: two story vinyl siding home with basement.
WCBC Radio
Cumberland Man arrested for Reckless Endangerment
On August 29th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 am officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue for a reported disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival they spoke with witnesses who advised that Joshua Wayne Howard was creating a disturbance on the property. At this time Howard was ordered to leave the property, not to return, and to refrain from causing any further disturbances. At approximately 1:45 am Officers were dispatched back to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue for Howard to be brandishing a knife and waiving it around in close proximity to others in the area. Upon officer’s arrival Howard was still actively waiving the knife and was subsequently placed under arrest. Officers continued their investigation by speaking with witnesses and two victims in this incident. Howard was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center where he awaits his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
WCBC Radio
CDS ARREST
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:03 AM, a Cumberland police officer conducted a traffic stop on E. Industrial Blvd at Canal Parkway. After investigation into the stop, one of the passengers identified as Karen Moreland, was found to be in possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. Moreland was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
WCBC Radio
Armed Robbery/Kidnapping arrest
On August 27th,2022, The Maryland State Police, and Allegany County Sheriff's Office responded to the 12000blk of Bowling Street, Cumberland, MD for a reported armed robbery. Almost immediately upon arriving officers were directed to a McMullen Highway address as the possible suspect location. It was learned that a male subject...
Comments / 0