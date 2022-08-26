On August 29th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 am officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue for a reported disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival they spoke with witnesses who advised that Joshua Wayne Howard was creating a disturbance on the property. At this time Howard was ordered to leave the property, not to return, and to refrain from causing any further disturbances. At approximately 1:45 am Officers were dispatched back to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue for Howard to be brandishing a knife and waiving it around in close proximity to others in the area. Upon officer’s arrival Howard was still actively waiving the knife and was subsequently placed under arrest. Officers continued their investigation by speaking with witnesses and two victims in this incident. Howard was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center where he awaits his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO