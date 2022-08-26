Read full article on original website
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.” The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
Rabid bat bites DeKalb county resident
SYCAMORE – A rabid bat has bitten a DeKalb county resident. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed that the person who was bit on Saturday in Sycamore is now receiving treatment. Officials say it was the second bat this year to be found carrying rabies in the county. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois, and you should avoid any you find indoors or laying on the ground.
Suburban Chicago man killed by shot fired into restaurant
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she was stood outside the eatery. Police say the man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. CDT when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking. The Chicago Tribune reports that when the gunman opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man’s neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant. The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers later arrested the suspected gunman.
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
DUBLIN (AP) — Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday’s season opener in Ireland. Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost, who took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats finished with 528 yards and gained a measure of revenge after their humiliating 56-7 loss to the Huskers last October. Nebraska hasn’t won since then.
