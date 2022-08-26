Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.” The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.
classichits106.com
Indiana refinery fire not expected to hit gas prices much
CHICAGO (AP) — A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to resume refinery operations “in the coming days,” and that the company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible.” Whiting Refinery provides about a quarter of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
classichits106.com
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No one is obligated to sign up. A 2021 law requires that every voter receive an application providing a choice to be on a permanent vote-by-mail list. The COVID-19 pandemic produced a boom in vote-by-mail, with one-third of all voters choosing that method in 2020. If you move, you must reapply. Elections officials remove voters’ names from the rolls when eligibility cards they mail annually are returned to them as undeliverable.
classichits106.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state’s law is unconstitutional.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classichits106.com
ISP Announces rollout of Next Generation 911
MORRIS – More counties across the state are getting tools for first responders to speed up communications using a new generation of technology for dispatchers. Next Generation 911 moves resources to a stronger, advanced technology network that allows better location identification for callers on cell phones, plus the ability to text and send audio and video. For example, officers will be able to see images of suspects before they arrive, firefighters can get a picture of a building fire, and paramedics can see a photo of a vehicle crash. More than 60 counties in Illinois are expected to be upgraded in the next year.
classichits106.com
Lighted Way Association hopes to have new building ready for students by next school year
PERU – Lighted Way in LaSalle is hoping to have its new building ready for learning by 2023. Executive Director Jessie Kreiser shared project details to Peru’s City Council on Monday night before officials approved a resolution in support of Lighted Way’s American Rescue Plan Act funding application. The association that serves individuals with disabilities plans to gain more funding for the new 33,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at the former Heritage Manor nursing home on Chartres Street. Kreiser says the new site will create spaces for more impactful services for their most fragile students.
Comments / 0