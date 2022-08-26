MORRIS – More counties across the state are getting tools for first responders to speed up communications using a new generation of technology for dispatchers. Next Generation 911 moves resources to a stronger, advanced technology network that allows better location identification for callers on cell phones, plus the ability to text and send audio and video. For example, officers will be able to see images of suspects before they arrive, firefighters can get a picture of a building fire, and paramedics can see a photo of a vehicle crash. More than 60 counties in Illinois are expected to be upgraded in the next year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO