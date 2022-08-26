Read full article on original website
A new invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly or Lycorma delicatula, is moving towards Wisconsin and experts say it’s only a matter of time before the pest reaches the state. The Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September of 2014. According to the USDA APHIS website, this insect is considered a "Hungry Pest." Hungry pests are invasive species that threaten to harm crops and trees. If left unchecked, they can devastate entire ag industries which in turn can eliminate jobs, threaten the local food supply, and cost businesses and American families billions.
There's nothing particularly sweet about the film Children of the Corn. Instead, it's a gruesome horror flick from start to finish. However, there's more to the story than initially understood. Upon its 1984 release, I recall being excited about the Iowa-shot film as a kid. However, I was disappointed seeing...
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
For many moons, Iowa has been synonymous with corn. In 2019, Iowa farmers produced around 2.58 billion bushels of the stuff for grain, and harvested 13.1 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural Statistics. However, people confuse "feed corn" with "sweet corn" all the time. Less than one percent of the nation's sweet corn (the type we, humans, like to eat) is grown in Iowa each year, which rounds out to about 3,400 acres.
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
According to a press release, The Iowa Department of Education was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
The Iowa State Fair has been in full swing since Thursday, August 11, and will wind down on Sunday, August 21, with Carrie Underwood on-stage as the headline act. Getting to the world-famous Iowa State Fair may be challenging if you're living outside the Des Moine Metro area. Therefore, we assigned our top team of social media sleuths to search for Fair highlights to share, letting people live vicariously through those lucky enough to attend the 10-day affair.
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
I've never lived in an area like the Tri-States before, insofar that I've never had the ability to cross two different state-lines with relative ease. It makes weekend jaunts that much more feasible and the possibilities that much more plentiful. Plus, if you're deciding where to set up camp for...
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset the increasing inflation issues. At least 21 states are offering financial relief to residents struggling with higher food, gas, clothing, and housing issues. Although consumer prices slowed ever-so slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last...
Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
Here in the tri-states and across the United States once we turn 18, we get the honor and privilege to something most citizens don't. The ability and right to VOTE. It seems simple enough, but voting would not be possible without the constitution and election volunteers. Tuesday, August 16 is...
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
Donald Trump's legal eagle in his ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia is famous for representing rappers like Gucci Mane, Cardi B and Migos. According to a New York Times article, published on Thursday (Aug. 11), Donald Trump has hired Drew Findling to represent him in a criminal inquiry into election interference in Georgia. Findling is no stranger to handling big criminal cases, especially for high-profile rappers.
