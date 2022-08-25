ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteland, IN

‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting

By Matt Adams
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ14h_0hWDbRrX00

GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything.

To his mother, he was “her baby.”

The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive.

His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and identified him as the victim of Thursday’s shooting.

Whiteland high school student killed at school bus stop

“My baby was an outgoing person. My baby would give people the shirt off his back,” she said, adding that he was family oriented and the oldest of three children.

“My baby was a beautiful person who is gone too soon,” she said. “It took my heart away from me.”

Stokes’ father, Temario Stokes Sr., said his son aimed to start a landscaping company one day. It was “all he talked about,” his father said.

“Landscaping, landscaping, landscaping. Daddy, get me a mower. Let’s do landscaping. Let’s do landscaping.” he said.

Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

“He wasn’t a bad kid,” Stokes Sr. aid. “All kids make bad decisions at one time, but he wasn’t a bad kid. He doesn’t deserve this.”

“He was at his bus stop heading to school when it happened,” Ervin said. “When I heard the shots, I ran outside and saw my son lying on the ground, shot multiple times.”

Ervin didn’t see the shooter but said a witness provided a description to police. As of noon, the Greenwood Police Department hadn’t announced an arrest.

“I thought it was going to be a regular day. My baby would go to school, come home,” Ervin said. “I’m thinking my baby’s going to return home and he didn’t even make it to school.”

Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs, alcohol

Ervin said the family moved to the neighborhood in April. She had a message for the shooter.

“You didn’t have to do my baby like that. You took my heart right out [from] my chest. I hope you find peace within yourself.”

She’s counting on support from the community to help her and her family through a difficult time.

“The people that did love my son, thanks for loving him. Thanks for being in his life and just continue to pray for me and my family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Whiteland, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Whiteland, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Dutch soldier dies from downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. According to Dutch officials, the man died on Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital with his family and colleagues at his side. The soldier, who has not been named, was shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Where to find Spirit Halloween stores this year in Indiana

Halloween is just a little over two months away, which means Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to pop up and open! In fact, several Spirit Halloween stores are opening Tuesday across Indiana. Locations in Noblesville, Indianapolis, Plainfield, Kokomo, Muncie, Lafayette and Terre Haute are opening Tuesday, just to name a few! According to the store […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy