INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing at its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005110/en/ At its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center, Allison Transmission is able to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type with the recent introduction of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing. The capabilities of the 60,000-square-foot facility move beyond powertrain innovation, enabling Allison and its partners to bring new, innovative technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO